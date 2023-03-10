EU representative Stano: there is no opposition in Russia
The EU Foreign Service never reports on the letters received, so the association can neither confirm nor deny the information about the receipt of a message from “representatives of the Russian opposition” calling for the lifting of sanctions against a number of Russian entrepreneurs. This statement was made by the representative of the EU service, Peter Stano, quote leads “Kommersant”.
