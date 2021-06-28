The European Union (EU) intends to continue strengthening ties, developing regional cooperation and solving joint problems with the people of Belarus, regardless of the decision of the country’s government to leave the European program “Eastern Partnership”. This was announced on Monday, June 28, by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

“Despite the decision of the regime of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to suspend the participation of Belarus in the Eastern Partnership, we are ready to continue to work with the Belarusian people to strengthen ties, develop regional cooperation and solve joint problems,” the European Union representative said in a statement posted on his page in Twitter…

The suspension of Minsk’s participation in the Eastern Partnership became known on the same day, June 28. The reason for this initiative was the introduction of sanctions against the country by Brussels. The Belarusian side also recalls its permanent representative to the EU for consultations.

The head of the European Council Charles Michel, commenting on the decision of Minsk to leave the European program, noted that it would only provoke an increase in tension in bilateral relations between the republic and the EU.

In addition, Minsk will prohibit entry to Belarus for representatives of European structures and persons from EU countries who contributed to the introduction of restrictive measures against the republic.

On June 24, the European Union officially adopted sectoral economic sanctions against Belarus. These include a prohibition on the direct or indirect sale, supply, transfer or export to anyone in Belarus of equipment, technology or software intended for use in monitoring or intercepting communications, as well as technology for military use.

The fourth package of sanctions against Belarus was approved by the committee of permanent representatives of 27 EU states on June 16. Measures were agreed in the field of oil and gas, as well as telecommunications and potash production.

Western measures against Minsk are being introduced against the background of the incident with the Ryanair airliner, which on May 23 made an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital due to a message about mining, which was not subsequently confirmed. The ex-chief editor of the NEXTA Telegram channel recognized as extremist in Belarus, Roman Protasevich, was on board the liner. After the plane landed, the blogger and his companion, Russian woman Sophia Sapega, were detained.