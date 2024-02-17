MEP Borzan announced the emergence of “skimpflation” due to the conflict in Ukraine

Member of the European Parliament (EP) from Croatia Biljana Borzan spoke about the emergence of a new type of inflation in the European Union (EU), which arose, among other things, due to the conflict in Ukraine. In her address to the European Commission (EC), the MEP spoke about the consequences of the so-called “skimpflation”. Lenta.ru has read the text of Borzan’s letter.

“Although inflation is no longer at record levels, a new trend known as 'skimpflation' has emerged in supermarkets across the European Union. It is noteworthy that when skimpflationUnlike inflation And shrinkflationproducers not only raise prices, but also reduce the quality of their products,” writes Borzan, emphasizing that after the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, many food products were replaced with lower quality ingredients.

The author of the appeal emphasized that initially this measure was considered temporary, however, according to a member of the EP, it remains in place to this day.

“For example, the shortage of sunflower oil has led to its replacement with palm oil in some products. Although the market has stabilized, some producers have not returned to using sunflower oil as an ingredient, but continue to use palm oil because it is cheaper,” she explained.

In this regard, she addressed the EC with a question. “It is particularly alarming that some manufacturers do not inform consumers about the change in composition on the packaging, and the nutritional value no longer corresponds to the original data. Does the European Commission consider this practice to be misleading to consumers, and if so, how does it plan to combat it?” – asked Borzan.

Related materials:

Earlier, Europe announced zero economic growth. Thus, the volume of eurozone GDP in October-December 2023 did not change compared to the previous three months. According to preliminary estimates, eurozone GDP will increase by 0.5 percent in 2023 against the background of high inflation and borrowing costs, as well as weak external demand. For all EU member states, the total growth will be even less – 0.3 percent.