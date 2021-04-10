There are disagreements in the European Union over the possible supply of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. This was stated by the President of the European Council Charles Michel. His words convey TASS citing an interview in the Handelsblatt newspaper.

“The pressure on politicians is great. People get impatient, they want to get vaccinated, ”Michel said. – In this regard, governments want to do everything they can. There are disagreements and varying degrees of sensitivity on the issue of Sputnik V among the EU member states. “

The President of the European Council noted that the solution can be found in increasing the production of vaccines in the EU and fast deliveries. He stressed that 112 million doses have been delivered so far and more shipments will arrive in the coming weeks. “If we accelerate production even further in the coming weeks, then Europe will become the leading, possibly even the largest, vaccine producer in the world,” he said.

Earlier it was reported that the Austrian authorities are counting on a quick admission by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of the Russian vaccine “Sputnik V”, but they are also thinking about self-registration of the drug and are considering such a method.

The Russian drug “Sputnik V” was developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry and became the world’s first registered vaccine based on the human adenovirus. Currently, the development of Russian scientists is among the ten best vaccine candidates in the list of the World Health Organization (WHO). In Russia, the vaccination campaign started on December 5, 2020.