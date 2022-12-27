Next year, active military support for Ukraine should be expected, first of all, from the UK. This was stated in an interview with Izvestiya by a member of the European Parliament (EP) from Germany, Gunnar Beck.

“Of course, the main supplier of weapons to Ukraine is the United States. Commitment [американского президента] Joe Biden to deliver Patriot anti-aircraft missiles is the main promise of the West. Nevertheless, France is already reluctant to provide military support, the expansion of this assistance is also controversial in Germany, ”the politician notes.

According to him, the German Bundeswehr has been functioning only partially for several years. So, in the medium term, there can be no talk of complex deliveries of new equipment that the German troops need, Gunnar Beck assures. At best, he said, one can imagine an increase in British military aid, as public support for Ukraine is particularly strong there.

It should be noted that on December 27, the German media reported that the German government approved the export of arms in the amount of €8.35 billion in 2023. €2.24 billion of this amount will be allocated to Kyiv. On December 23, it became known that Kyiv could count on receiving German Leopards, provided that the United States sent at least one M1 Abrams tank. Head of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov noted that Washington needs to take this symbolic step, after which Berlin and other European capitals will make an appropriate decision.

In an interview with Izvestia, the MEP also commented on the corruption scandal in the EP, spoke about new sanctions against the Russian Federation and assessed the likelihood of resuming the dialogue between Brussels and Moscow on security guarantees.

