Europe is back. Back to Brazil, back to Latin America. This was made known by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to the Brazilian Head of State, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on Monday, during the first trip of the head of the Community Executive to the South American giant in a decade. And after Brazil, it was the turn of Argentina, Chile, Mexico. An intense diplomatic dance with which the EU seeks to unravel the Mercosur agreement —the fifth largest economic area in the world outside the EU, made up of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay— and give the last push to the ratification of those of Chile and the modernized of Mexico. The goal is to recover lost ground in an essential region. Lost above all to China, which has become the second largest trading partner in Latin America and the Caribbean in general, and the first in South America. But also lost due to the years in which the European Union has stopped having the region on its radar.

Von der Leyen’s visits and his meetings with Latin American leaders, edged with the announcement of 10,000 million euros in investment projects with his Global Gateway tool —designed to deal with the New Chinese Silk Road—, along with the signing of several agreements for the supply to the EU of essential raw materials, such as lithium, mark a key point in this new chapter in relations with Latin America that Brussels wants to rebuild with that “great qualitative leap” that marks its new strategy. In a world of enormous geopolitical challenges, post-pandemic, with a war in Europe, the climate crisis and the specter of others, such as the energy or input crisis, the Union is looking for new suppliers and reliable partners and Latin America is that natural partner, sources say community.

In Latin America and the Caribbean there is receptivity, but also some misgivings about European interest in its rare earths and about elements of the agreement with Mercosur, a pact that Lula and the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, consider to be of interest to both blocs but tilted towards the community club. Europe is back, but not at cruising speed.

“The EU finally woke up and realized that Latin America is moving further and further away, both in political and economic terms,” remarks Beata Wojna, a professor of International Relations at the Tecnológico de Monterrey, who points out that the covid- 19 distanced the Union a lot, highly criticized in Latin America when many considered that it had “hoarded” Western vaccines while Russia and China offered their immunizations to the region. With the war launched by the Kremlin in Ukraine 16 months ago, the intention of Brussels, shown by Von der Leyen these days, is also to limit Russian influence in Latin America, which can be a strategic ally in multilateral forums and in the path of dialogue for peace.

Von der Leyen and Fernández, on June 13 in Buenos Aires. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)

Investments, deals and rare earths

The EU is the main source of foreign direct investment in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to data from community institutions. And it exceeds what European companies have been investing in China, India, Japan and Russia combined. But Chinese influence in the region is growing at record numbers. Bilateral trade in goods between Latin America and the Asian giant has multiplied by 26, from 12,000 million dollars in the year 2000 to 315,000 (about 287,000 million euros) in 2020. And it is expected to reach more than 700,000 million dollars by 2035. Beijing has signed free trade agreements with Peru, Costa Rica and Chile, in January it concluded the technical negotiations to sign it with Ecuador and is negotiating with Uruguay.

“The EU does not have to be obsessed with the role that China has, but rather focus on the differential value that it represents for the region,” says MEP Javi López (from the Socialists and Democrats group), co-president of the EuroLatin American Assembly (EuroLat). of the European Parliament. “The Union does not want to build ties of dependency, but to weave an alliance. We have a model that is more compatible with the Latin American one because our economy does not act like a plague of locusts”, assures the MEP. He refers to the labor and environmental policies of China, with its companies doped by state subsidies. “Governments in Latin America are very willing to develop their industry and not get caught up in the sale of raw materials. It is necessary to explain what added value we have there in investments that go beyond extractivism ”, he adds.

The EU already has a partnership with seven Latin American countries (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay) to promote cooperation on raw materials and is now moving to sign more supply agreements for lithium, a mineral abundant in the region. China has already invested some 5 billion dollars in lithium production in Mexico and in the so-called lithium triangle (Argentina, Bolivia and Chile), considered by many to be the new El Dorado.

Von der Leyen signed a development agreement for the entire production chain related to lithium in Chile and Argentina. A “good strategy” says Wojna, to demonstrate that interest goes beyond extraction. However, the professor warns, there is still a need for “greater promotion and dissemination” in a region where there is a lot of mistrust and the perception that Europe wants to extract resources from Latin America.

López considers von der Leyen’s trip to four countries in the region very positive. A visit that came after several of his commissioners in recent months, the President of the EU Council, Charles Michel, and the intense activity of the EU’s high representative for foreign policy, Josep Borrell. Brussels is also looking forward to the EU-Celac summit next July, the first of Spain’s six-month presidency, which has placed relations with Latin America at the center of its priority agenda.

It will be the first such summit in eight years. And more than specific agreements —beyond economic announcements, such as the investments that will accompany the 10,000 million euros from the Commission and another 9,400 million from Spain, as reported by EL PAÍS— and the intention to establish a permanent representative body with the region to keep the link with such a diverse bloc lubricated, the goal is to bring together in a symbolic photo the leaders of the EU and the Twenty-seven with those of the 33 countries. But it is not clear that they all flock to Brussels. The unknown is not only in the Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro – the Mexican López Obrador does not usually go to summits -, for example, but the presence of Lula is not taken for granted, community sources admit. Without the Brazilian leader, the summit would be somewhat watered down.

And more so since Brussels has set itself the objective, as Von der Leyen pointed out in Brazil and Argentina, of promoting Mercosur, devised two decades ago and finally approved three years ago, but whose ratification is still blocked due to the reluctance of France (also partly Ireland, Austria or the Netherlands) out of concerns for their own economy. Now, Lula and Fernández, who, furthermore, were not the ones who initialed the agreements, raise doubts about a letter that the EU wants to accompany the agreement, which affects the new European environmental regulations on deforestation that are actually seen in Latin America as a protective formula. Buenos Aires and Brasilia want to renegotiate that part that they consider detrimental to their economy.

Von der Leyen and Lula, on June 12 in Brasilia. EVARISTO SA (AFP)

López, who is now starting a visit to Chile and Brazil, trusts that von der Leyen’s trip has served to show the importance that the EU gives to the region, but also to point out that time and political effort can be dedicated to promote the relations. The MEP also believes that the additional letter to Mercosur that both Lula and Fernández defaced Von der Leyen during his visit can be retouched, although without losing sight of the fact that environmental policies are the key axis of EU policy.

Professor Wojna is concerned that the “inflexibility” of some Member States or the Commission closes the window of opportunity that is now open. “If it is lost, I doubt that the Mercosur countries will accept, or have, the capacity to develop certification systems for their products destined for export that guarantee the non-deforestation of the Amazon rainforest,” says Wojna, who also believes that in reality there is no there will be room to sign the modernization of the agreement with Mexico (delayed by changes in the Mexican legislation on tenders or energy issues) until 2025, after the Mexican and European Parliament elections, both in June 2024.

