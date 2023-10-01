The European Union (EU) has shed light on the regulation of those known as digital nomads, professionals who telework for a company in one country from another State. And it has done so through a framework agreement that gives more flexibility in Social Security contributions when this situation occurs in two European countries that have signed the document.

The text addresses the reality of cross-border teleworking, a modality that provides more flexibility in the work environment. The shortage of professionals in critical areas for companies has led them to hire employees from other countries, something that mainly affects the technology, consulting and financial sectors, but also occurs in geographical areas closer to the border.

The regulations governing this type of employees have been modified. The framework agreement relating to the application of section 1 of article 16 of the Regulation on the coordination of social security systems introduces an exception for these cases, with a validity of five years that can be extended. The document went somewhat unnoticed, when it was published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) on August 4although it came into force on July 1, 2023.

Cross-border teleworkers may be governed by the legislation of the State in which the company has its headquarters and not by that of the country in which they usually reside if they meet a series of requirements: they must request it in advance and the functions they perform remotely from their country of residence must be less than 50% of total working time.

According to Juan Carlos Fernández, labor partner at the Abdón Pedrajas law firm, its application brings advantages for companies. Among them, “the possibility of enjoying greater legal security, since it would allow these workers to maintain their contributions in a single Member State on an ongoing basis, avoiding the bureaucracy, time and resources that the recurring change in legislation on Security matters requires.” Social I was assuming,” he highlights.

This option can be requested by both the employer himself and the interested party. It is not mandatory that exception requests go through the authorities of the two countries involved, but only through the one where the business headquarters is located, explains Carmen Galán, managing director of labor at Lener, who recalls that the agreement between worker and company will have a maximum duration of three years with the possibility of extension.

Requirements

For example, a Spanish worker hired in San Sebastián as a salesperson, but who lives in Biarritz. Until now, to maintain its connection with the Spanish Social Security, this commercial had to provide services in Spain for at least 75% of its working hours. Likewise, this Spanish employee could not telework more than 25% from Biarritz (a little more than one day a week) if he does not want French legislation to apply to him.

With the new European agreement, if all the requirements are met, “said 25% becomes 50%, in such a way that this salesperson can telework more time in France, between two and three days a week, and continue contributing at Spanish Social Security. This Spanish worker residing in France will be able to spend more time teleworking from his home without causing a change in legislation,” explains Iván Preciado, senior labor associate at Cuatrecasas.

The origin of this problem is in the pandemic. The confinements caused an anomaly to occur in certain areas of Europe, such as Belgium, the Netherlands and France: workers who provided their services in person in a country close to their own were forced to telework from their countries of residence. The exceptional nature of the moment allowed it to be resolved.

The problem came later, according to Javier Alonso de Armiño, senior associate at Sagardoy, when the option of teleworking or hybrid work for a few days a week became more frequent. Until then, Community Regulation 883/2004 on the coordination of social security systems was applied.

Currently, in application of this regulation, explains Alonso Armiño, a person contributes in their country of residence whenever they work from there a substantial part of the time, 25%. “This new framework agreement updates this criterion and provides wisdom for a very specific case, that of cross-border teleworking, because it extends it to less than 50% of the total working time,” the lawyer clarifies.

For lawyer Carmen Galán, it is worth asking about other scenarios that raise some unknowns about how to proceed. This is the case of people who, in addition to cross-border teleworking, carry out an additional activity in their country of residence. Or when employees regularly carry out another activity in a third State, different from their personal residence and business headquarters. These are cases that are outside the scope of this agreement.

Although the labor activists consulted agree that this regulation has a very limited scope, that of digital nomads, they believe that it provides more security because it offers a harmonized interpretation of some articles of the regulation.

Thanks to what is included in this framework agreement, “the company will be able to offer a broader teleworking regime to its cross-border workers, which will undoubtedly result in the ability of employers to retain and attract talent,” says Álvaro Fernández, senior associate of labor of Cuatrecasas, which highlights that the document does not include changes in the rules of tax residence and taxation. Something positive if you think about the crusade of companies to attract talent, even beyond borders.

Signatory countries Among the requirements to access the agreement is the need for the employee or employer to request it in advance. Furthermore, work in the country of residence cannot exceed 50% of the total working day and the employee must use information technologies for his or her duties. The standard applies only to the signatory countries. The worker and the company must have, respectively, their residence and domicile in one of the signatory States: Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Czech Republic, Austria, Netherlands, Slovakia, Belgium, Luxembourg, Finland, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Poland, Croatia, Malta, Spain and France. The agreement does not apply to self-employed workers or nomads from non-EU countries.

