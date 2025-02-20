Brussels is willing to work with the United States to reduce tariffs on trade between both powers. The Commissioner of Commerce of the European Union, Maros Sefcovic, says that his main priority in commercial conversations with the new Trump administration is to avoid a greater evil for both parties by the unilateral tariffs announced by the United States and the countermeasures prepared by the EU.

“Our number one priority is to avoid this period of pain, do you know? Because normally what happens is that we have measures, we have countermeasures and then, normally, very often, the same people have to sit at the same table and solve the problem “Sefcovic said in conversations with the journalists quoted by the Reuters agency. The commissioner has held several meetings with the main American commercial officials in which he has seen some will on the part of Washington to mutually reduce tariffs.