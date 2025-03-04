The president of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen, plans to send today a letter to the governments of the member countries in which she will develop her proposals for “Rearmar to Europe” And that the highest leaders will discuss the Extraordinary European Council … planned for Thursday. The letter aims to define “the greatest possible degree of military support to Ukraine” although at least two heads of government, those of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, and Slovakia, Robert Fico, have publicly announced that they will oppose. In this complex context, the main objective for community leaders is to achieve a constructive consensus at the meeting on Thursday or otherwise, resign to insignificance in the development of the main conflict that the EU has known at its borders.

Von der the Charter read the President of the Council, António Costa, aims to be the prologue of the expected White Book of the European Defense, which the national leaders requested last year and whose writing has been several times surpassed by reality on the ground. Part of the finding that European countries lack sufficient military capacity not only to help Ukraine, but even to defend themselves in case it had to repel an attack by Russia. In spite of all the laps that the situation has given, the objective is maintained that it is completed at the end of this month to be analyzed at the ordinary summit convened by March 20, in which the most scope objectives are expected to be raised, starting with the financing of that reinforcement of the community defense.

For now, however, the proposal presented by Von der Leyen is marked by the latest events in Washington and the London meeting from which a new commitment of all allies (except the United States) came out to underpin the Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski. In the extraordinary meeting of the European Council it should be reaffirmed in a formula that a community source schematically defined as “the greatest possible military support to Ukraine and maximum economic pressure for Russia” through sanctions.

The problem is that there are already two of those members of the European Council, Orbán and Fico, who have said, clearly and in writing, that they are preparing to veto any decision in this regard, so the meeting can be as rugged as that of the Oval Office of the White House. To get an idea of ​​the complexity of the situation, it is enough to remember that when the president of the António Costa Council decided to convene this extraordinary meeting, one of the points that had been planned was the appointment of a special envoy for the possible negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and of which Washington has decided loudly excluding Europe.

Structured cooperation

The European leaders have not even been good for the maneuver initiated in 2017 to implement the permanent structured cooperation mechanism of the defense, which could be voluntarily unite the member countries that accepted the legal commitments on military matters that were intended to be implemented. The so -called structured cooperation or reinforced cooperation is a figure that allows member countries to advance matters in which not everyone agrees but using the umbrella of community institutions. The problem now is that both Hungary and Slovakia joined this project, so that path again stumbles upon the absolute demand of unanimity in any decision on military affairs, which are exclusive competence of national governments.

Commission sources pointed out yesterday that the president will try to overcome this problem carrying her propositions to a field that is community competition, such as the internal market, to fit all the reinforcement projects of the capacity of the defense industry.

There you can also find certain resistance from some countries such as France and Germany, which have dominant positions in the military market, while other countries such as Poland prefer pragmatism to provide themselves as soon as possible already better possible price of weapons and ammunition they need to reinforce militarily. As Prime Minister Donald Tusk said, upon his arrival in London on Saturday, “it cannot be that 500 million Europeans ask 300 million Americans who defend us from 150 million Russians.” The Commission wants to accelerate joint or complementary investments in the fragmented European military industry. For some countries, this incursion of the community executive in the military field increases its power, which they do not see with good eyes.

Disparity in financing

But for all this, money is needed and it is expected that von der Leaden sets about possible sources of financing. In principle, both in the letter sent today and in the Bank of Defense, a parallel operation is ruled out to that of the recovery funds, which have not yet begun to return. The Commission is more inclined to the idea that each country is organized on its own, although knowing that the expenses in the matter of increasing military reinforcements would be out of what is counted to limit the public deficit and, therefore, would not have negative consequences on fiscal matters.

Spain is one of the countries that hopes to obtain European financing, given the political difficulties Pedro Sánchez has to increase the budget, even to meet the objectives set out by Donald Trump himself in his first mandate. Poland, who has already made a radical change and has been reinforced militarily, together with the Baltic, would support European financing against Germany or Holland that oppose. Others like Greece have asked that this condescension with spending not only for those countries that are below 2% of GDP in military expenses, but also for those who exceed it but want to reinforce their defense.