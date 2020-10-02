EU leaders gave the green light on Friday to sanction the Belarusian regime, but no to President Alexander Lukashenko, and threatened Turkey with sanctions if it persists in drilling activities in the territorial waters of Cyprus. “We have decided to apply sanctions against those responsible for the repression in Belarus”, announced the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, at a joint press conference with the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

With this agreement, “we are credible,” he insisted at the end of the first day of this summit dedicated to international relations and aimed at affirming the role of Europe as a “geopolitical power.” These sanctions, which will be “Effective from Friday -for today-“, freeze the assets in the EU of the persons concerned, who will also be prohibited from entering the territory of the Union. He clarified that President Lukashenko is not on the list, which is not closed. “If it gets complicated, we will not refrain from putting Lukashenko under sanctions,” warned French President Emmanuel Macron.

These sanctions affect some 40 senior Belarusian officials accused of repression against the opposition or to falsify the result of the presidential elections of August 9. This is a measure requested by the Belarusian opposition. “If the EU joins us … this could be very helpful,” Belarusian opposition member Svetlana Tijanóvskaya told RTL radio on Thursday.

These measures they had been ready for several weeks, but they had to be approved unanimously by the Member States. Cyprus was refusing to give its go-ahead if the EU did not first send a strong message to Turkey to stop illegal drilling activities in its waters. That is why Thursday’s summit ended up focused on the conflict in the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey, Greece and Cyprus dispute hydrocarbon deposits. Cyprus demanded that the option of sanctions be included in the conclusions of the meeting on relations between the EU and Turkey.

Relationship with Ankara



The EU adopted a double focus regarding Ankara with the commitment to improve a series of cooperations and to reactivate the customs union if Turkey stops its drilling in Cyprus waters, explained Charles Michel. “If Ankara continues with its illegal actions, we will use all available instruments,” warned Ursula von der Leyen. The Commission was tasked with developing economic sanctions and they are ready to be “used immediately,” she said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is invited to “take advantage of this offer” and EU leaders have agreed to judge “before the end of the year if there has been positive progress, “Michel announced. “Solidarity with Greece and Cyprus (…) is not negotiable,” warned Emmanuel Macron. “Some states are very reluctant to draw red lines for Turkey, which is why the negotiations took so long,” revealed Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, saying that “I was not just thinking about Germany”.

‘The European Union is keen to develop a truly constructive relationship with Turkey, despite all the difficulties, “estimated German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Sign of a willingness to appease Ankara, on Thursday an agreement was reached in NATO between Greece and Turkey on a mechanism to avoid conflicts and President Erdogan said he is determined to “keep the channels of dialogue open” with the EU.

However, tensions with Ankara persist. European leaders expressed concern about the escalation of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh, scene of fighting between Armenians and Azerbaijanis, and condemned any “outside interference”, in an implicit reference to Moscow and Ankara. Macron said he had information on the presence of “300 Syrian fighters of jihadist groups” in this territory populated mostly by Armenians and that it proclaimed its independence from Azerbaijan at the end of the Soviet Union. Macron asked Erdogan for “explanations” about the presence of these fighters and called on NATO to “look straight ahead” at the actions of Ankara, a member of the Alliance.

Meeting with China



On the contrary, the negotiations were more sedate on the other items on the agenda. European leaders embraced their strategy towards China “Without discussion or debate” and they have pledged to have a new meeting with President Xi Jinping in 2021, but recalled their concern about “the human rights situation.”