The sanctions imposed by the European Union on Iran have nothing to do with negotiations to maintain the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Such a clarification on Tuesday, April 13, was made by the European Commission as a response to an inquiry from Izvestia.

“These additions are part of the annual review of sanctions against Iran due to human rights violations, which have been in force since 2011 and are updated every year. This is completely unrelated to the current process on the JCPOA – the EU human rights sanctions regime does not change anything in our commitment to the agreement, ”said EU Foreign Office spokesman Peter Stano.

He stressed that the undermining of the negotiations is unacceptable and “all issues on Iran’s nuclear program must be resolved by diplomatic methods, which have no alternative.”

In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov condemned the actions of the European Union, which, in his opinion, impede the negotiation process.

“If there is no coordination in the European Union and the right hand does not know what the left is doing, it’s just a disaster. But if this decision was deliberately made in the midst of negotiations that are continuing in Vienna to save the Comprehensive Action Plan, then this is no longer a problem, it is already a mistake, which, as you know, is worse than a crime, ”the minister said.

On the eve of the European Union expanded the sanctions against Iran and extended the ones already imposed for another year. It was noted that eight people and three organizations were added to the sanctions list, which are allegedly associated with violations of human rights in Iran.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

“Bargain of time: EU sanctions will not affect negotiations on the JCPOA.”