The European Parliament has ruled out this Wednesday that wine should carry a warning label about the risk of cancer caused by excessive alcohol intake. The issue, which raised criticism among wine producers and some political parties, came to the European Parliament as a result of the Plan to Combat Cancer drawn up by the European Commission. This report included alcohol as a “risk factor” for contracting this disease and compared it to tobacco, citing the World Health Organization, which ensures that “there is no safe level of alcohol consumption.”

The paragraphs referring to alcohol have not finally passed the cut and have fallen out of the final text. In them, it was urged to reduce the harmful consumption of alcohol by 10% by 2025 in the EU and encouraged the Commission and the Member States to promote actions to reduce and prevent its consumption. One of the measures referred to the change in the labeling of alcoholic beverages to include health warnings and the prohibition of advertising of this type of beverage at sporting events.

The main criticism of these proposals came from Spain, one of the largest wine producers in the world. In fact, the Spanish wine sector regretted that the text did not differentiate between moderate and excessive consumption. If approved, Parliament’s decision would not force a change in the labeling of the bottles, but it could guide future community laws.

BRICK: “Moderation”

The vote in the European Parliament was not exempt from debate either. A group of MEPs asked to lower the tone and warn that excessive alcohol consumption is “harmful” to health. They also demanded that the ban on brands sponsoring sporting events be limited to those attended by mostly minors. The MEP Dolors Motserrat and the Spanish delegation of the PP led the defense of a battery of amendments to support the Mediterranean diet, which is committed to a “moderate and occasional consumption” of wine, cava and beer and a healthy diet.

These initiatives have been supported by the majority of the chamber. “The PP has stopped in Europe the attempt to criminalize cava, wine and beer,” Montserrat wrote on her social networks. “We reject the abusive consumption of alcohol, which is harmful to health, and we defend moderate consumption,” she added.

The initiative was of particular concern to the communities of Castilla-La Mancha and La Rioja, large wine producers. The president of the Riojan Government, Concha Andreu, called for “moderation” on Tuesday. She defended that “what we have to do is promote consumption in moderation and valuing lifestyles and everything that surrounds production”, a job that is already being carried out by the Rioja Qualified Designation of Origin.