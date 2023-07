The EU ruled out the possibility of including Turkey in the union until the end of 2024

Turkey will not be admitted to the European Union (EU) in 2024 as the accession process takes time. This was stated by the official representative of the EU Foreign Service Peter Stano. His words lead “News”.

Stano noted that the EU accession process takes years, not hours. He also added that the union is not yet ready to provide Turkey with visa-free regime.