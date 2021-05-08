The EU returns the glove to John Biden. “We are prepared to get involved as soon as a concrete proposal is put on the table.” This is how the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, synthesized this Saturday the common position of the leaders on the release of patents for vaccines that the US president advanced as an intention last Thursday. The informal summit in Porto has thus made it possible to agree on a more relaxed response to the United States, after an initial reaction that showed divisions and a certain haste for Washington’s surprising turn.

Therefore, Europe keeps this path open. But he has managed to control the rudder of the debate: release patents it does not solve the urgent needs for vaccination – the process requires months of travel to reach an international pact within the World Trade Organization (WTO) -. So “in the short term it is not a magic solution”, the Belgian politician emphasized. The keys are to increase production and “facilitate exports so that there are as many doses as possible that can be mobilized around the world.”

So with the ‘glove’, Europe accompanies the reproach to the United States. You are ‘encouraged’ to allow the flow of both vaccines and key ingredients for their manufacture. Leaders such as the French Emmanuel Macron or the Italian Mario Draghi expressly demanded it (also from the United Kingdom). The French president, in fact, went further when considering the debate on the intellectual property as “a bogus debate right now.” “The priority is not patents, we would fool ourselves, it is production,” he added.

Draghi, for his part, insisted at the end of the Council that although “the temporary release of patents does not imply discouraging production or research as some fear”, before “the United States should unlock production». Spain, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Poland or the Netherlands are some of the partners who have already expressed themselves along the same lines. Biden’s proposal goes in the right direction, but “it is insufficient,” said Pedro Sánchez. BioNTech’s host country Germany rejects any possible lifting of intellectual property.

A dialectical sum and continues in which the great contradiction underlies: the United States advocates to release patents after having controlled the export of sera manufactured in its soil (those of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson) to first inoculate its population. Also essential substances to complete the formulas. The German CureVac, which is preparing to launch definitive results on its vaccine, raised this week that the North American Defense Production Law (the shield to that export) “We are not receiving all the materials we need.” By contrast, the EU has exported 50% of the production in its plants; more than 200 million doses to 90 countries; “A number similar to those distributed among Europeans,” insisted the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. “We are the pharmacy of the world,” he added.

Buying vaccines



Ursula von der Leyen announced precisely during the summit that the agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for the supply of 1.8 billion additional doses of its vaccine is now closed. “The Commission has just approved a contract that guarantees 900 million doses (with an option for another 900 million) with Pfizer-BioNTech for the years 2021-2023,” tweeted the German “happy”.

Vaccination of minors, the need for booster doses and of course “the variants” are the three keys to an agreement. “It is important that we are prepared,” stressed Von der Leyen, who was open to signing new contracts with other laboratories, without ruling out, as he did just a month ago, those that are not based on messenger RNA technology.