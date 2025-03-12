03/12/2025



The European Commission has announced in the early hours of Wednesday strong tariffs on American products As of April 1 In response to 25% rates imposed by Trump to steel and aluminum.

In a statement, the president of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has lamented the measures taken by Washington, which he considers “unjustified.” «Tariffs are taxes. They are bad for business and still worse for consumers ». In this sense, has estimated at 26,000 million euros the effects on the EUso that tariffs that are imposed from April 1 will try to balance losses with the same value.

In 2018, during his first term, Trump already introduced tariffs on European steel and aluminum exports that affected 6,400 million euros, 8,000 with the updated values ​​to which the EU was forced to respond with countermeasures in 2018 and 2020. However, the taxes were suspended until March 31, 2025. Now, after the new US taxes. will reactivate on April 1 the suspended rates, to which it will add other additional worth 18,000 million To compensate for losses “since the new US tariffs have a significantly greater scope and affect a greater volume of European trade.”

“The objective is to ensure that the total value of the EU measures corresponds to the increase in the value of the trade affected by the new US tariffs,” says the president of the Commission, which states that “for the first time, these re -quilibrium measures will be implemented in its entirety.”









Affected products

The affected products will cover From vessels to Bourbon and motorcycles. This same Wednesday a period of consultations opens with the EU countries that will run over the next two weeks to specify which new products will be taxed to minimize damages to European companies and consumers.

The list proposed by the Commission includes a combination of industrial and agricultural products, including steel and aluminum products, textiles, leather items, appliances, domestic tools, plastics and wood products. Also Corral birds, beef, certain shellfish, Wife, eggs, dairy products, sugar and vegetables.

On March 26, the consultation period will conclude and the contributions of the Member States will be evaluated. Meanwhile, von der Leyen has reiterated his disposition to reach an agreement with the US. And remember that these measures “can be reversed at any time in case a solution is found.”