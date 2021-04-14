Faced with the risk that its vaccination strategy collapses like a house of cards, the European Commission made two energetic movements this Wednesday with which avoid it and ensure that the objective immunization of 70% of the population by late summer will not be disturbed. From the outset, it gets BioNTech-Pfizer forward to this quarter 50 million doses that were planned for the last part of the year. In this way, he believes that he will be able to make up for the delays in Janssen’s antidote, which has decided to suspend deliveries of his serum, the only single dose approved to date by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), after the cases of thrombi detected in USA.

But Brussels goes beyond what might seem like a ‘patch’ and confirms that it changes its strategy. Looking ahead to next year, it will only acquire vials of those vaccines that rely on messenger RNA technology – an inoculated particle that gives instructions to our body to generate defenses– and that today only the American laboratories BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna use (Curevac also, but is pending validation by the EMA). So it confirms that it is negotiating with the former to close a massive purchase of 1.8 billion doses for 2022 and 2023.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, justified it in the need to “be prepared” in case “they need booster injections to prolong immunity “and, in case new variants arise,” to have adapted formulas that we will need soon and in sufficient quantities.

With the first move, BioNTech-Pfizer will deliver until June 250 million to be distributed to each country based on its population weight. “It will be a substantial help to consolidate the deployment of our vaccination campaigns,” stressed the German. With the second, the EU makes it clear that the immunization of Europeans will be in the hands of BioNTech-Pfizer, which distributes from Belgium and has already come to the rescue of Europe on other occasions. “It has proven that it is a trusted partner. It has fulfilled its commitments and responds to our needs ”, stressed Von der Leyen.

This last sentence and the commitment to messenger RNA technology were read as official confirmation that the European Commission denies AstraZeneca, With which it has been in a loud confrontation for months due to the repeated delays in the deliveries of its vaccine, which cannot be ruled out before the courts. Just yesterday the Italian newspaper ‘La Stampa’, citing sources from its Ministry of Health, advanced that the Commission was not going to renew its contract with AstraZeneca or with Janssen. Although Brussels prefers not to slam any formula, the uncertainty and doubts about the side effects of the Anglo-Swedish serum have put it in a difficult position. In addition, it still hopes to be able to make use of the 55 million doses purchased from Janssen despite the specific ‘stoppage’.

Different technology



AstraZenecay Janssen, but also Russia’s Sputnik V, rely on a different technology. Against the messenger RNA, in its formula an adenovirus or inactivated virus is inoculated with which the body generates a defensive reaction by detecting it as an invader. Its level of effectiveness is not in doubt, but the change that the European Commission makes by prioritizing alternative technology does set a change in criteria that will have to be seen how it affects the agreements that, in parallel to the joint purchase of vaccines, are they drive from several European countries.

And here France and Germany have been in talks with the Kremlin for at least two weeks to purchase Russian prophylaxis. Furthermore, a region in the southeast of France (Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur) has already pre-contracted half a million doses and another German, Bavaria, also intends to acquire around 2.5 million. Operations, in any case, subject to approval of this vaccine by the European Medicines Agency, a step that depends, among other variables, on an inspection visit to the Gamaleya Center in Moscow, where it is produced, and on a formal registration request with the European supervisor that not confirmed yet.