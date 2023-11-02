The EU removes an independent study on drug regulation from its website

An independent study, commissioned by the European Parliament during the discussion on the proposed revision of EU pharmaceutical legislation, was deleted from the institutional website three days after publication: this was announced by the Inequalities and Diversity Forum.

“That a rigorous study commissioned by the European Parliament, which demonstrates the weaknesses in ensuring the accessibility and transparency of prices of essential medicines and the opportunity to also use a European public infrastructure, be published and then deleted on a website institutional is a surprising fact in itself” he declared Fabrizio Barcaco-coordinator of the Inequalities and Diversity Forum.

“We ask MEPs to ascertain the reasons for this decision and to ensure that it does not derive from interference by the interests of pharmaceutical industry associations, which would represent a violation of democratic procedures” added the former minister.

The study, which highlighted the lights and shadows of the current regulation of medicines by proposing a concrete option to resolve some critical issues and in particular the current misalignment between the priorities of the pharmaceutical industry and public health objectives, was presented while Strasbourg is An important discussion has been going on for months around a draft report regarding the Commission’s proposal which submitted a new directive and a new regulation to the European Parliament.

Written by Simona Gamba, researcher in financial sciences at the University of Milan; Laura Magazzini, associate professor of Econometrics at the Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies in Pisa, and Paolo Pertile, full professor of Financial Science at the University of Verona, the study, entitled Improving access to medicines and promoting pharmaceutical innovationanalyzed the advantages and disadvantages of five policy options to identify the most functional one to increase and facilitate access to medicines in all clinical areas, especially in those where investments by the pharmaceutical industry are insufficient with the aim of rebalancing the partial misalignment between the priorities of the pharmaceutical industry and public health objectives.

According to the research, in fact, the European Union, through the creation of a European public infrastructure, would benefit especially in those clinical areas where the private pharmaceutical sector does not invest sufficiently.

Published last Friday 27 October on the EU institutional website, and enriched by a presentation slide and an interview with the main author, Simona Gamba, three days later, i.e. Monday 30 October, the study disappeared from the site.

Second Politico.eu And Daily factthe study would have been eliminated under pressure from Pernille Weiss, Danish MEP of the European People’s Party, a fact denied by the Press Office of the European Parliament which, reached by TPIstated that this was an error, meaning that the study was published before the methodological clarifications were added.

The reply of the European Parliament

Asked by TPIthe press office of the European Parliament explains that “the publication was erroneously published before finalization and the addition of methodological clarifications” and underlines that “this is in no way a question of an individual decision of a member, but of respect for the procedure in force for the publication of Stoa groups and studies”.