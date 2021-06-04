The European Commission on Friday asked Spain for “coherence” in the relaxation of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus and reminded it that the consensus within the EU is to require a negative PCR for tourists from outside the European Union traveling to a Member State, including the British. “It is your responsibility, but we ask for consistency for the good of the citizens of the European Union, taking into account the necessary precautions,” said the chief spokesman of the European Commission, Éric Mamer, when asked about the opinion of Brussels on the Spain’s decision to allow tourists from the United Kingdom to enter its territory without complying with this requirement.

In addition, the spokesman for the Community Executive responsible for the Interior, Adalbert Jahnz, has reminded the Government of Pedro Sánchez that the recommendation endorsed by consensus by the Twenty-seven establishes that they must “request a negative PCR from all people from outside the EU who travel through essential reasons or not, for any function or need ”, although it may exempt“ vaccinated ”tourists from this requirement. Only “in the specific case”, Jahnz clarified, that a Member State exempted European tourists vaccinated from the PCR in their country of origin could apply the same exemption to non-EU travelers.

In this context, the spokesperson added, the European Commission expects member states to “apply this approach in a fully coordinated manner”, as established in the recommendation agreed to 27.

The EU has a list of less than ten countries outside the bloc with which it allows non-essential travel – although subject to restrictions such as the PCR or quarantines – among which the United Kingdom is not, despite having recently raised it some states member, including Spain. This list, which includes countries such as Israel, Japan or Australia, is not mandatory because border management is the prerogative of each national government, but the Twenty-seven have committed to following this line.

In fact, the agreed recommendation establishes that “no member state should decide to lift travel restrictions to a country not included in this list before deciding to do so in a coordinated manner.

In the case of travel within the European Union, the Twenty-seven have also agreed on guidelines to avoid uncoordination that foresee that only travelers in green areas can be exempted from all kinds of restrictions on their movements. It is recommended that negative PCR be requested at the departure or destination of the trip for the orange and red areas and that this requirement be mandatory for those traveling from dark red areas.

The European Union finalizes the entry into force of the Covid Certificate to encourage tourism within the block this summer and that will release PCR at destination and quarantine to those who prove they are fully vaccinated, have overcome the disease or have a negative PCR carried out in the last 72 hours.