A group of people demonstrates in favor of the migrants, in front of the ‘Geo Barents’, docked in the port of Catania. / Reuters

DARIO MINOR Correspondent. Rome Monday, 7 November 2022, 19:14



The first migratory crisis faced by the right-wing government of Giorgia Meloni is on the way to also becoming a diplomatic crisis with the European Union, since this Monday Brussels reminded Italy that it has a “moral and legal” duty to disembark the most than 1,000 people rescued by NGO ships in the Central Mediterranean. For the European Commission, it is not enough that only the most vulnerable go ashore, as happened over the weekend in the port of Catania with two of these humanitarian ships, the ‘Humanity 1’, of the German NGO Sos Humanity, and the ‘Geo Barents’, chartered by Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

On board these ships there are 250 displaced people who are not allowed to disembark because the Italian authorities consider that they are not in a vulnerable situation, so they want them to be taken to the flag nations of these ships. There are also two other ships chartered by NGOs, the ‘Ocean Viking’ and the ‘Rise Above’, waiting off the Italian coast with more than 250 people on board to be assigned a safe port where they can take them.

In a sign of the desperation faced by immigrants who are denied to go ashore, three young people who were aboard the ‘Geo Barents’ jumped into the sea on Monday to try to swim to land. They were rescued and taken to a dock. “We are reaching an unsustainable situation. This cannot be allowed to happen. The need to disembark all people is urgent. The rescue operation is not over,” said the Spanish Anabel Montes, search and rescue coordinator at the ‘Geo Barents’, in a video released by MSF. Ricardo Gatti, responsible for operations on board the ship, assured for his part that panic attacks were taking place among the migrants. “The situation in terms of vulnerability, at least psychologically, obviously continues,” he denounced.

The ‘Geo Barents’, for the moment, is still in the port of Catania as the ‘Humanity 1’, which the Italian authorities have ordered to leave its territorial waters, something that the captain of the humanitarian ship refuses until do not also disembark the 35 immigrants who remain on board, considering that they are not in a vulnerable situation. “We cannot leave the port with these people. They have the right to go ashore », Joachim Ebeling, captain of the ‘Humanity 1’, said on Monday, assuring that he felt « angry and embarrassed » for not being able to allow them to disembark.

Ebeling described as “illegal” the decree approved by the Government of Meloni that prohibits those who are not sick or in a vulnerable situation from going ashore and assured that he will not leave the port of Catania until a solution is found. Sos Humanity will take legal action against the Italian authorities.

Violation of maritime law



The alleged violation of international maritime law that Italy would be committing was also highlighted by Anitta Hipper, spokesperson for the European Commission, who recalled the “legal obligation” that Member States have, “regardless of the circumstances”, to save lives. of migrants at sea. “There are legal and moral obligations,” Hipper stressed.

The Meloni government justifies its position considering that the NGO ships are like “islands” of the countries where they are registered, according to the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi. Following that logic, the people who rescue these ships should be taken to the nation of origin of the ship and not to the nearest safe port, as international maritime law maintains. In addition to Brussels and NGOs, Rome’s interpretation of the law has also been rejected by Germany and Norway, the flag states of the four humanitarian ships involved.