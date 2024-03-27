The EU refused to transfer €5 billion of income from Russian assets to Kyiv

The European Union has decided to refuse to transfer to Ukraine five billion euros received as income from frozen Russian assets. About it reports Politico.

According to the publication, income received from frozen Russian assets until February 15, 2024 will remain with the Brussels central depository Euroclear to cover the costs of current and potential costs of litigation in Russia and other countries.

Earlier, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg called on Europe to be careful about the use of frozen Russian assets. He emphasized that we are talking about property rights, so the redistribution of income must be carefully thought out.