The European Commission has ordered in a regulation approved last Friday reduce the levels of nitrites and nitrates used as preservatives by the food industry —mainly in sausages, but also in other processed meats and some cheeses and fish—, in accordance with the measures contemplated in the European Plan to Fight Cancer.

The new limits are the result of a scientific assessment completed by the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) last spring, have been previously agreed by all EU Member States and the industry now has two years to apply them. The additives affected are potassium nitrite (labeled in foods as E-249), sodium nitrite (E-250), sodium nitrate (E-251) and potassium nitrate (E-252).

The Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, has asked that companies apply these maximum levels as soon as possible and, where possible, reduce them further to protect the health of citizens. “These limits give a clear signal to industry and small producers that it is time to address the challenges posed by the presence of nitrites and nitrates in food across the EU and along the entire food chain,” she said.

The objective of the measure is to maintain citizens’ exposure to these substances at safe levels., known to be at the origin of some types of cancer of the digestive system by reacting with other compounds and forming nitrosamines. They can also cause other disorders, especially in babies, by interfering with the transport of oxygen through the blood to all the cells in the body.

The foods affected by the measure are not the only source of exposure to nitrates and nitrites, since these substances are present in nature and also reach humans through water and, especially, some vegetables such as green leafy vegetables. (spinach, chard, borage…). This is the reason why the Ministry of Health recommends that children under one year old do not consume spinach or chard and that they take less than 45 grams a day until they are three years old. Borage should not be consumed until the age of four.

“The important thing is the total exposure to these compounds. The step taken by the European Commission and the ESFA is relevant because it contributes to keeping it below the levels considered safe and gives citizens confidence in the food they consume so that they can have a healthy diet,” says Cristóbal Morales, endocrinologist in the Virgen de la Macarena and Vithas hospitals, both in Seville

The industry uses nitrites and nitrates to prevent the growth of pathogens that cause poisoning such as salmonella, listeria and, especially, to prevent the development of spores of Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria that produces botulinum toxin and causes botulism. “The preservative is nitrite. But as their presence decreases over time, the industry also adds nitrates so that they decompose into nitrites due to the effect of some microorganisms naturally present in food. This is how we manage to keep them at safe levels over time,” explains José Juan Rodríguez, professor in Food Safety at the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB).

Nitrites also achieve another effect sought by companies: maintaining the reddish color of sausages and processed meats. Without them, these foods would have a very pale grayish or pink color that consumers usually do not like.

The National Association of Meat Industries of Spain (ANICE) has positioned itself in favor of the new levels set by the European Commission. “We are satisfied and satisfied with the reductions established by the new regulations. The European Commission has put forward a proposal that has had the consensus of the scientific establishments, Member States and the European Meat Industry, appropriately reducing the use of these preservatives and allowing the industry to adapt to the new values,” explains Sergio. Martín Rubio, head of the ANICE Technical Department.

The levels of nitrates in some foods have been attracting the attention of public health officials, health professionals and consumers for years at a time when concern about a healthy diet has grown and new evidence has shed light on the causes of some oncological processes. In May 2017, EFSA published two scientific opinions on the safety of using nitrates and nitrites as food additives. The conclusion was that, at the levels allowed until now, both preservatives were safe for consumers.

The position of the European Commission took a turn last spring, when Another EFSA evaluation warned that “exposure [actual] of consumers to nitrosamines, compounds that can form in foods during their preparation and transformation, pose a health problem.” The focus of the research was broader on this occasion, since nitrosamines are formed both by nitrites that enter the diet as a food additive (in sausages, cheeses…) and those that occur naturally (in vegetables, water…). But the conclusion, if taken into account as a whole, was worrying: “It is very likely that all age groups are exposed to levels of nitrosamines above what is of concern for health,” the agency stated.

These conclusions are what, according to experts, have led the Commission to now take the step to reduce the population’s exposure to these compounds as much as possible. “The surveillance of the authorities is essential. It is a dynamic process in which new evidence leads to decisions that ensure the safety of consumers. In this case we see that, although the recommended consumption of sausages alone can be considered safe, current exposure to nitrates and nitrites can entail risks that are important to reduce,” says Cristóbal Morales.

The ANICE association, for its part, defends that nitrites and nitrates “are essential additives due to their ability to inhibit the development of pathogens and guarantee food safety, in addition to other antioxidant and technological functions linked to the organoleptic properties of the meat products: development and stability of color, aroma and flavor.

“Currently there are no alternatives that meet the technological needs provided by nitrifiers, so they cannot be eliminated, according to the EFSA opinion itself. The meat industry continues to promote research to find alternatives to the use of nitrites, but so far all the efforts made have not yielded the desired results,” defends Sergio Martín Rubio.

José Juan Rodríguez adds another variable to the equation, climate change. “We are at a time when episodes of high temperatures are increasing throughout Europe, which poses a risk to food safety because it facilitates the proliferation of pathogens in food if proper precautions and the cold chain are not maintained. In these types of decisions, risks and benefits must be evaluated. The additives may not be harmless, but the risk of not using them may be greater if the result is an increase in very serious poisonings, such as botulism,” he concludes.