President Volodimir Zelensky has made it clear to the European Union that Ukraine wants membership as soon as possible. “We hope to start integration negotiations this year,” the Ukrainian leader assured at a press conference after the historic EU-Ukraine summit that brought the leaders of community institutions to kyiv in the midst of the war launched by Russia. “Ukraine’s integration is irreversible,” he insisted. Beside him, in one of the sumptuous rooms of the presidential palace, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, have highlighted their “efforts” and the “steps” taken to comply the integration requirements, but they have also reminded you that the program has no shortcuts. “It is a process based on the merits”, Von der Leyen has insisted, “there are no rigid deadlines, but there are objectives that must be achieved”.

Ukraine received the candidate country label in June, just three months after submitting its application, at one of the heights of Russian aggression, which is about to mark a year. His admission as a future member was truly express. And this has worried some Member States, who do not want progress to be too fast and elements to be lost along the way in the reforms required in the field of justice, the prosecution of corruption and respect for minorities residing in the country. At the end of the year, following the report from the European Commission on progress, the Member States will then have to answer the question of “what will be the next steps to follow”, Michel pointed out.

The long-awaited summit, which has been the culmination of two days of intense unprecedented meetings between the leadership of the EU and the Ukrainian Government in a clear gesture of support, has been held at the Mariinsky Palace in kyiv, built by order of the Empress Russian Elizaveta Petrovna in 1744. A setting from other times, far from the military atmospheres to which Zelenski has accustomed citizens and their visitors. The war, however, has been in every detail: in Zelensky’s black military jersey with the Ukrainian shield, in many of his ministers in khaki suits occupying the first rows, in the “glory to Ukraine” that Zelensky, Michel and Von der Leyen have recited.

The most present reminder of the conflict was abroad. Russia has not let Ukraine forget for a day that the war continues and that it has no intention of stopping and since early in the morning, air raid sirens have sounded all over the country. Also in kyiv, where the European delegation had to wait in an air raid shelter. “That is the reality in Ukraine, living proof that Russia is failing miserably and that Ukraine is winning and standing up,” von der Leyen remarked.

Before the leaders, Zelenski has returned to demand more sanctions. Especially against the nuclear sector and, in particular, against the Russian state nuclear company Rosatom, which provides services to different countries, including Hungary, the community country that has been most significant in its opposition to the strategy of sanctioning Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

