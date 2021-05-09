The EU inaugurated this Sunday in Strasbourg its Conference on the Future of Europe, a hybrid discussion forum (face-to-face and online) open to citizens, long-term –decisions are not expected for a year–, non-binding and with a format that did not reach an agreement until Friday. A decaffeinated convention that a priori will serve to reflect on the reconstruction of the project.

It began to boost itself with the ‘Brexit’, the pandemic delayed it and even today it sets the pace. The British excision and the coronavirus – plus the latter – are the two milestones that have triggered the last and most serious existential crisis in the EU and that have turned its disappearance into something more than a guess. Although there is a historic recovery plan about to unfold. And the rate of vaccination has accelerated. The ‘joint purchase’ of serums has avoided a ‘for himself who may’ that could have given the final finishing touch. The question is whether the dissolution hypothesis subsides. Risks and challenges ahead.

Europeanism Endures: Feeling of Solidarity



The latest Eurobarometer reveals that six out of ten Europeans say that the pandemic “has made them reflect on the future of the EU»; opinion that prevails in the majority of the members. The chaotic reaction of a year ago, the delays in vaccine deliveries and that ‘each to his own side’ that marked the response of some countries to supply problems – Hungary chose to purchase vaccines from China and Russia, for example. they take their toll. From there, his priorities: fight the coronavirus, a strengthened health policy and a common strategy so as not to make the same mistakes in another similar crisis. More solidarity is requested. A wake-up call given by three out of ten respondents. European sentiment is still high in countries like Spain, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal or Germany. And that is a key to keep in mind.

Reconstruction of the economy: monetary fluidity



That same survey highlights the high support of Europeans (72%) for the economic decisions taken in response to the pandemic, especially with regard to coverage for employment and public subsidies to companies. The mobilization of 750,000 million euros from the anticovid fund and just over a trillion euros from the multi-annual budget unites all countries. July is the key month for money to start flowing. A debt issue from the European Commission to promote an adequate growth strategy. The challenge: for the EU to emerge stronger from this crisis, not weakened. And do it with a determined step towards the green and digital transformation, with an income network in line with the new times (charges to big technology companies) and a euro with the capacity to counterbalance the US dollar. All coupled with the need for the EU to strengthen its ability to protect key assets and be less dependent on external actors such as China.

A green goal: Climate neutrality by 2050



The fight against climate change is a priority that Ursula von der Leyen set at the beginning of her presidency, which advanced with her Green Deal or European Green Pact and, after the political agreement reached A few weeks ago, it will mutate into legislation that imposes the EU’s climate neutrality target for 2050 and the challenge of lowering net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% midway, by 2030, relative to levels. 1990. Clear guidelines already set that require practical action. And in this sense, access to anticovid aid funds already forces the Twenty-seven to specify. Spain will allocate 31% of spending to this green transition. The average target in the EU is 38%. Here the imbalance will come with an East highly dependent on fossil fuels.

Strengthening Unity: North-South Differences



A complex issue taking into account the disparity of national interests, the north-south differences – that wound reappeared during the negotiation of the recovery fund -, the double speed in the integration project, and that the era of Angela Merkel – who in this critical phase has exercised a leadership that has allowed conciliation – is about to expire. Add to this the game of blocking Hungary and Poland – pointed out by the rest of the partners for their lack of scruples with respect to the rule of law. His game of blockade in a context in which the unanimity of the Twenty-seven is essential for transcendental agreements and decisions in foreign policy, grips.

Foreign Policy: US Independence



Can the EU be a top international player? It has the capacity to achieve it, but so far it has not shown it. Quite the contrary. The episodes starring Josep Borrell on his visit to Moscow and the now infamous ‘sofagate’ in Turkey, which highlighted the lack of coordination between Commission and Council – a battle of egos on the sidelines, between Von der Leyen and Charles Michel – have hurt the diplomatic projection. At stake is the independence of the ‘big brother’ the United States. Because while the ‘John Biden era’ brings fresh air, ‘Trumpism’ revealed the absolute weakness of the EU.

Neighborhood with the United Kingdom: Litigation



Assumed as “a great failure” on which the EU “has to reconsider”, in the words of the main negotiator of the ‘Brexit’, Michel Barnier, the historical split of the United Kingdom has not had the so fearsome contagion effect. Not now. Populist parties, aligned with the ultra-conservative ideology, both from Italy and Austria, France, Germany or Sweden suspended the idea of ​​replicating it in their countries months ago. The EU-UK link has had immediate practical effects: the collapse of up to 50% of European imports and 20% in the opposite direction; a dispute that will presumably end up in the Court of Justice of the European Union due to the fact that London has not yet activated merchandise controls in Northern Ireland; and disputes over the supply of vaccines. The neighborhood will not be easy.