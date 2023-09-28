This Thursday, the European Union took a decisive step in the adoption of the Migration and Asylum Pact. The Member States have managed to agree on a common position on the crisis mechanism, the last pending piece to begin the negotiation of this file with the European Parliament. The Ministers of the Interior have confirmed “an unquestionable majority will” of the European countries to advance in the legislative process and close the reform before the end of the European legislature in June 2024, which must now be confirmed at the level of ambassadors. Once the position of the Member States has been finalized, the negotiation with the European Parliament will begin.

«Seeing that there is an unquestionable majority will on this matter, I will refer the matter to the ambassadors to explore the mandate to be able to negotiate with the European Parliament. As presidency, I express the desire and will for this agreement to become a reality to continue moving forward,” said the Spanish Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

The political agreement has come after Germany, which voted against the crisis mechanism, expressed a change of position. “We see the need to modify some points, but I think we have to assume our responsibility,” explained the German minister, Nancy Faeser, during the public session.

The European Parliament announced on September 20 that it was suspending dialogues with the Member States on the Migration and Asylum Pact due to the lack of consensus regarding the crisis mechanism, which establishes a quota of asylum seekers and a series of financial and compensation compensation. support for return in case of massive arrivals.