Europe accepts Ukrainian migrants but blocks those from the Third World

First of all, a small memorandum for the most oblivious of things (however bad they may be) of this world. After decades of illegal immigration between Mexico and the US borderespecially along the border of the three border states par excellence, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas (California has a more concentrated and therefore controllable and controlled border line) the USA decides to fence and then raise containment walls to repel migratory waves from all over South America, as well as to contain the criminal exchange between internal crime and Mexican drug trafficking cartels, the most brutal in the world.

Carried out at intervals and with temporal discontinuity well before the presidency of Donald Trump, the wall becomes a central theme of his electoral campaign, perennial and posthumous with respect to his election to POTUS (President Of The United States). The wall is transformed from a substantially local problem to a focal theme of the American and European right, a clash of civilizations, between reality and concrete emergencies, the humanitarian demands that cannot be renounced or neglected, the Christian morality of welcoming, the mystique of Western civilization, even white supremacism, the extremist positions of an ideological left and those now fatally diluted of a Euroyankee left now vanished and settled at the table of power, definitively bought and sold.

The Realpolitik wall of (relative and increasingly lacking and unfair) well-being inside and desperate poverty outside. The wall of the need to protect state borders; need to be combined with the rapacity of a West now not only unable to export democracy and economic development, but become bankrupt even in generating wealth, if not for a very few, in your own home. The harbingers, now even the deafblind have realized, of the collapse that we see before our eyes, which in those years was a painted veil, to quote Somerset Maugham, who had seen and experienced epochal collapses, not only historical ones. .

Here, all this was just a vestibule for the worst, which today we see realized, and not only on the fatal border between theoretically rich north and chaotically poor South America, but on the even more complex border between Europe and Asia. Millions of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine and even before, thousands of refugees, but this time of series B, always of war, coming from the Middle East, even imported by the dictator of Belarus to be used as human flesh for barter and then abandoned as it is done with animals in poor health in intensive farming, left to die because unproductive. Everyone must die anyway, right? To die in the slaughterhouse to be served at the table of the consumers of the supermaket or luxury gastronomy, isn’t that so?

Ukrainian refugees used by the Russians as pressure pawns on NATO countries, in addition to the waged war. AND the forgotten Middle Eastern refugees. Forgotten because the Ukrainians, even and above all if they are ready to return largely to their homeland after the war, are many more, as well as Europeans like us, therefore infinitely more “deserving” and, ultimately, much more glamorous. As in our previous brief excursus from the border between Poland and Belarus we follow the updated report of Silvia Cavazzini, Gandhi Charity activist which supports the assistance to these penultimate arrivals, waiting for other dinghies in the Mediterranean, even these out of fashion and perhaps one day ready to return to the cover, like bell bottoms.

