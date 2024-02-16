The EP raised the issue of attracting private investment in defense because of Ukraine

Belgian Member of the European Parliament (EP) Tom Vandenkendelaere raised the issue of attracting private investment in the defense sector of the European Union (EU) against the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine. This is stated in his address to the European Commission (EC), the text of which was reviewed by Lenta.ru.

In his address, he emphasizes that against the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East, “Europe’s security architecture is more precarious than in recent decades.”

“As a result, the EU and its member states have been forced to think again about significantly increasing their defense budgets and stimulating their defense industries. The European Commission has already taken steps in this direction, but Strategic Compass also committed to promoting private investment in the defense industry by 2023,” Vandenkendelaere said.

In this regard, he addressed the EC with a question about the volume of private investment in the defense sector. “Can the Commission describe the initiatives it has taken or will take to stimulate private investment in the defense industry? Does the Commission have data on the amount of private sector investment it intends to attract?” – asked a member of the EP.

Previously, Lithuania wanted to borrow money from the population to finance defense spending. This solution was called an acceptable option by the Speaker of the Lithuanian Parliament Victoria Cmilyte-Nielsen. She noted that the majority of representatives of Lithuanian political parties expressed support for such an idea.