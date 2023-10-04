The EP raised the question of the status of the investigation into the terrorist attacks on Nord Streams

Member of the European Parliament from Portugal Sandra Pereira asked the European Commission about the status of the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines that occurred on September 26, 2022. Lenta.ru got acquainted with the text of the deputy’s address.

“On September 26, 2022 (…) the underwater gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, connecting Russia and Germany, were sabotaged, as announced by the Swedish authorities. In its response dated March 17, 2023, the European Commission stated that “the investigation of damage to gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea and their probable causes is the responsibility of the Member States concerned.” Work on an extended analysis is still ongoing,” the parliamentarian recalled.

The European Commission is expected to contact the concerned EU member states and Norway to find out who was behind the sabotage and ensure they are brought to justice. Sandra PereiraMember of the European Parliament for Portugal

In this regard, the parliamentarian asked what was being done to advance the investigation into sabotage.

“What is the status of the investigation into sabotage at Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 and what steps has the European Commission taken to stay up to date with developments in this investigation? What has been done to repair pipelines and minimize the consequences of ruptures?” she asked.

The explosions at Nord Stream occurred on September 26, 2022. On February 8, 2023, American journalist Seymour Hersh published an article in which he stated that the United States was involved in the sabotage of Nord Stream.