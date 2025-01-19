A total of 4,234,490 people who fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion of that country enjoyed temporary protected status in a European Union (EU) country at the end of last November.

According to Eurostat data, the countries with the highest number of people benefiting from this temporary protection from Ukraine are Germany (1,152,620, 27.2% of the EU total), Poland (987,925, 23.3%), Czechia (385,190, 9.1%) and Spain (224,290, 5.3%).

The total number of people under temporary protection in the EU rose last November for the fifth consecutive month (36,010 more than in October), after reaching the milestone in June last year. historical maximum with 4,322,355 people.

The largest absolute increases in the number of beneficiaries between last October and November occurred in Germany (11,915 more), the Czech Republic (5,820), Poland (4,045) and Spain (2,390). Instead, There were only decreases in Italy (-1,270), France (-695) and Luxembourg (-15).

Compared to the population of each EU country, the higher proportion of beneficiaries of temporary protection per 1,000 people at the end of last November was in the Czech Republic (35.3), Poland (27.0) and Estonia and Latvia (25.5 in both cases), with an average rate of 9.4. the EU.

98.3% of those people with temporary protection were citizens of Ukraine. Adult women accounted for almost half (44.9%) and children accounted for almost a third (32.0%), while adult men accounted for less than a quarter of the total (23.1%).

The European Council agreed on June 25 extend temporary protection of these people from March 4, 2025 to March 4, 2026.