The majority of member countries of the European Union supported the creation of so-called “green passports” to allow travel and mobility of people vaccinated against Covid-19, according to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, after the first day from the virtual summit of the block. The leader added that the document would be ready before the summer. However, there is still no agreement on how it would be used.

With summer approaching and after that holiday season with drastic declines for tourism in Europe last year, the European Union (EU) has a consensus on the creation of passports or digital certificates for those who are vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Everyone agreed that we need a digital vaccination certificate,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference on Thursday, at the end of the first of two days of the virtual EU summit.

The German leader added that the European Union Commission would need around three months to develop all the technical criteria for such certificates, so the block would be ready for the launch of the requirement before the summer.

There is still no specific agreement on how it would be implemented, according to the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

“There are political questions, such as what it will be used for. And there are medical questions, such as whether the disease can be transmitted after being vaccinated. The decision of what to do with the certificate must be made in each country, but at the European level we should use it to ensure the functioning of the single market ”, said the official.

However, essentially, the certificate is stipulated to allow travel and mobilization within the 27 nations of the European bloc.

Discrimination ?: the difficulties of the debate on a passport for immunized

Nations that depend largely on tourism such as Spain, Greece and Italy are pushing for the vaccination passport, with the aim of facilitating travel across the continent without the risk of a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the issue threatens to further divide Europe. The debate is very complicated. On the one hand, there are the disagreements of some governments such as France, and on the other hand the very exclusions that its opponents argue that it would generate.

Dozens of people with masks walk along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, amid the Covid-19 outbreak. In Nice, France, on February 26, 2021. © Reuters / Eric Gaillard

French President Emmanuel Macron assured that he opposes the implementation of that certificate, because it would cause discrimination against many people who have not been able to access vaccines. Especially young people, last on the priority list for immunization programs.

For its part, the Government of Germany has indicated that it still does not see the measure as a priority. And the Government of the Netherlands is still skeptical that it cannot yet be guaranteed that a person who has been vaccinated will not be able to contract the virus.

“There are still many doubts, it is too early to talk about regulation. In my country we have not started the debate on medical ethical issues,” said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Although most EU leaders do agree that the passport is a good idea, according to reports from Berlin, some nations warn that they would act alone if it is not officially approved.

Archive image. A member of the medical staff vaccinates a colleague with a dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at the South Île-de-France Hospital Group, in Melun, outside Paris, on February 8, 2021. © Thomas Samson / AFP

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that by 2021 his country needs, at a minimum, the income of the summer season to be 50% of what it obtained in 2019. And for that, he is pressing for the certificate for immunized.

Foreign ministers of Austria and Bulgaria also pushed Thursday for the documents to be issued so that those who obtain them can travel and socialize without restrictions.

A diplomatic source in Spain, quoted by the local newspaper El Mundo, tried to clarify the situation by indicating that it is not a passport that only allows those who obtain it to enjoy it, but rather to speed up mobility for those who are already medically protected. “There is a kind of theologization of debate, as if the certificate makes you a sinner or takes you to heaven directly. It is about speeding up mobility and when the states decide, it is not black or white,” he said.

The European Union has agreed to avoid non-essential travel within the bloc and has not yet specified whether the “green passport” requirement would extend it to the rest of the world or whether it simply maintains the measure of shielding its external borders.

The difficulty of accessing vaccines and the example of Israel with “green passports”

The idea of ​​creating a passport for vaccinated people is not exclusive to the European Union. Israel has been a pioneer both in the immunization of its inhabitants and in the implementation of this document.

But it is indisputable that the antidotes against the pandemic are not available to everyone globally, either because the immunization program in their countries has not started or is progressing slowly, or because citizens choose not to be vaccinated.

Last April, the initiative known as COVAX was formed by the WHO, with the initial goal of bringing vaccines to poor countries around the same time that the drugs were being supplied in rich countries. However, it has not achieved that goal, and 80% of the 210 million doses administered worldwide have been applied in just 10 countries, as confirmed this week by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

A couple poses for a photo with their “Green Pass”, a pass for those vaccinated against Covid-19 or those with presumed immunity, before entering a live performance of Israeli singer Nurit Galron, in Yarkon Park, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 24, 2021. © Reuters / Amir Cohen

Even in Israel, a country of 9.3 million people, where vaccination is progressing by leaps and bounds compared to the rest of the world, only about half of the adult population has received the necessary two doses.

The experience of a concert, last Monday in Tel Aviv, seemed to show the miracle of returning to the so-called “normality”, but that experience was not available to everyone. Only those who showed a “passport” showing that they had already been inoculated could enter.

Other governments look to the example of Israeli territory. In this country the digital certificate of immunization is the currency of exchange for a life as it was known before the pandemic. His government recently reached agreements with Greece and Cyprus to recognize these documents, and more agreements of this type are expected to boost tourism.

There are also those who for religious or personal reasons choose not to be immunized and the Israeli authorities try to appeal to their emotions. “With the Green Pass, the doors just open for you. You could go to restaurants, work out in the gym, see a show (…) How to get the pass? Go get vaccinated right now, “read an ad on February 21, the day much of the economy reopened after a new six-week shutdown.

Anyone who is unwilling to get vaccinated or unable to receive immunity-conferring injections will be “left behind,” Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein warned.

With Reuters, AP and local media