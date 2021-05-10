The EU wants gain muscle in defense. It is an old aspiration that was reinforced by the tensions of the ‘Trump era’, which the outbreak of the pandemic forced to relegate, and which has been returned to the top of the block’s mountain of pending dossiers. Despite being in tune with John Biden and without giving up NATO. If already last February Charles Michel, president of the European Rabbit, dusted off the so-called Strategic Agenda 2019-2024 announcing an increase in defense spending, yesterday the European ministers of the sector approved a declaration that underpins this and other more ambitious objectives. The way to a more capable and responsible with their own safety.

The basic principles are the same: to be able to give response to conflict and external crises, increase the capacities of partners and protect the block and its citizens. They have been intoned (with different nuances) since at least 2016, when European leaders committed to a coordinated annual review of their defense capabilities; unambiguous cooperation or the strengthening of all the rapid response instruments that existed at that time, “in particular the civilian capabilities and the combat groups of the EU”, they specified.

The conclusions document approved yesterday, of twenty pages, outlines in 30 points the path towards a new scenario that allows the European Union promote “their interests and values” and to be able to face threats and challenges to global security. To have, in short, “the ability to act autonomously.” Voice, vote and response capacity.

The text, right from the start, avoids raising suspicions. The ministers make it clear that the objective is perfectly compatible with a “closer” collaboration with all partners, with express reference to the transatlantic relationship, and international institutions such as NATO and the UN. All “will benefit from a stronger EU in the field of security and defense”, it is stressed.

Deployment abroad



Today its international role on the ground is measured numerically in the 5,000 troops deployed around the world in 16 missions (10 of a civilian nature and six of military coverage), in which it is present “in accordance with international law, generally on the base of a UN mandate and with the authorization of the national authorities ”. In the last decade there have been more than twenty interventions abroad in response to crisis situations, from pacification after the tsunami in Aceh to the protection of refugees in Chad.

“Recalling the valuable support provided by the armed forces of Member States to civil authorities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Council stresses the importance of civil-military coordination in support of the humanitarian aid and relief in the event of a disaster ”, the same declaration emphasizes, to emphasize that the EU must also strengthen its capacities in the field of civil protection. This route is the one that is being used at the moment to provide assistance to India due to the dramatic situation it is experiencing as a result of the coronavirus and which has already channeled emergency medical aid worth one hundred million euros.

But the conclusions document pivots in its entirety on the need to «strengthen advocacy initiatives»Of the EU, such as the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), the European Defense Industrial Development Program (EDIDP) and other initiatives« such as the Action Plan on synergies between civil, defense and space industries ».

And also puts duties on Josep Borrell. The High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy will have to present for the November summit a first draft with measures “to five and ten years” to comply with what is known as the ‘strategic compass’; a guide that defines future threats, objectives and ambitions in the field of defense and that began to be outlined under the leadership of France, after the bad drink that Donald Trump supposed for NATO. The closest thing to a military doctrine that would pave the way for an army of its own.