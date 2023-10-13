Shows of support for Mayor Daniel Cueff sued by the French administration for his anti-pesticide policy in Rennes, France, on October 14, 2019. Vernault Quentin (NurPhoto/Getty Images)

The strong division caused in the EU by glyphosate, the most used herbicide in Europe but, at the same time, one of the most controversial, was highlighted this Friday in Brussels, where the necessary qualified majority of the Twenty-seven has not been achieved. nor to approve or reject the extension of the use of this substance for 10 more years, as proposed by the European Commission.

In view of the status quo, the European Executive has decided to postpone the new vote to mid-November. Brussels wants a decision – which the community executive can ultimately say for itself if an agreement is still missing – before December 15, the date on which the current permit expires.

As confirmed by the Commission, the Standing Committee on Plants, Animals, Food and Feed (Scopaff), which assists the Commission in drawing up food measures and on which all Member States are represented, was unable to bring together at its meeting this Friday a qualified majority (55% of EU members representing at least 65% of the bloc’s total population) neither to approve nor to reject the proposal. While Spain expressed its support for renewing its use, other important countries, including Germany and France – where there has been a strong citizen mobilization against glyphosate in recent years – abstained, which for the purposes of the count is considered one vote against.

Given the situation, Brussels has decided to refer the issue to the Appeal Committee, which must vote on the initiative “in the first half of November.” If this committee again fails to unblock the vote, it will ultimately be the Commission that decides, a spokesperson indicated this Friday.

In statements to Agence France Presse, the French Minister of Agriculture, Marc Fesneau, justified Paris’s negative vote: “From the beginning we have said that the Commission’s proposal, as formulated, does not correspond to the trajectory [francesa] to restrict its use where there are alternatives to ensure that there is less glyphosate,” he explained. France, which is the EU’s leading agricultural power, wants there to be “harmonization at European level” of this position to avoid unfair competition, she added.

On the contrary, Spain has declared itself in favor of its extension, considering that “the scientific information and evaluation reports carried out by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) clear up existing doubts about the safety of this active material”, according to Agriculture sources.

The president of the Environment Committee of the European Parliament, also French Pascal Canfin, celebrated on the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to “modify this unacceptable proposal.”

But, although Brussels says it is open to “discussions”, it maintains that the proposal sent to the Twenty-Seven already contains the necessary “restrictions and conditions” and considers that it is a “good proposal.”

“For now, and taking into account that the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and many colleagues from different countries have analyzed mountains of scientific reports and studies, we believe that we have a good proposal,” the spokesperson stressed.

The discussion on the use of glysophate dates back to 2015

During a debate on glyphosate in the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg last week, the Commissioner for Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, had recognized the division of the Twenty-Seven, but recalled that even if the renewal of the authorization goes ahead, “the Member States will have the possibility to restrict the use of soil protection products, including glysophate, at national or regional level, if they consider it necessary to protect biodiversity.

In March 2015, the World Health Organization’s International Cancer Research Center classified glyphosate as “probably carcinogenic to humans,” a category that also includes red meat. But the European authorities reject this ruling. Last year, the risk assessment committee of the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) refused to change the current classification of glyphosate — which is considered to cause “eye damage” and “toxic to aquatic life.” ”—but, he stressed, not carcinogenic. “Based on an extensive review of the scientific evidence, the committee again concludes that classifying glyphosate as a carcinogen is not justified,” the agency said in a statement.

The various evaluations by the scientific community on the risks that glyphosate may pose to health and biodiversity have led to an intense social debate and strong mobilization of citizens in many parts of the world. In Europe, the citizen initiative Stop Glyphosate managed to gather in 2017 more than one million signatures necessary for the European Commission – whose team was renewed two years later, after the 2019 European elections – to take its arguments into account. On the eve of this Friday’s decision, another citizen protest movement has added more than half a million signatures in France to reject the extension of the herbicide permit.

The Health and Environment Alliance (HEAL), which rejects the extension of glyphosate, highlighted after the failure of the first vote that this “demonstrates that it has become politically impossible to ignore the science on the health impact of this substance.” The postponement of the vote, stated its director of the Health and Chemicals program, Natacha Cingotti, means that “Member States have a new opportunity to protect current and new generations from preventable harm by banning glyphosate as soon as possible.”

