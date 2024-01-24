Journalist Röpke: Scholz has no time for fatal mistakes in arming Ukraine

The government of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz may again make a mistake on the issue of arming Ukraine if it does not take into account the experience of previous years in providing military assistance. German journalist Julian Repke wrote about this on social networks. X (formerly Twitter).

He recalled that in 2022, the Marder infantry fighting vehicle was transferred to Greece, so that the country would send “inferior” BMP-1 to Ukraine in exchange. As a result, the EU realized its mistake and the next batch of Marder was sent directly to Kyiv. “In 2024, we want to give the UK Taurus missiles, so that the relatively worse Storm Shadows will be sent to Ukraine. Sorry, office, but we don’t have until 2025 to correct your next fatal mistake,” Roepke said.

Earlier it was reported that Great Britain offered to sell Germany Taurus cruise missiles in order to supply more Storm Shadow missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). It is noted that such a decision would be a “way out of the deadlock discussion” regarding the supply of long-range precision weapons to Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Scholz said that Germany's internal economic and political problems are related to the conflict in Ukraine. At the same time, he emphasized that the countries of the European Union allocate “insufficiently large amounts” to Kyiv.