At the European Union (EU) level, no decisions have been made to stop issuing Schengen visas to Russians. This was announced on Wednesday, July 27, by a source “RIA News» at the EU Permanent Delegation in Moscow.

“No such decisions have been made at the EU level,” he said.

This is how the information of the Russian Foreign Ministry was commented, which does not exclude the development of events in which Russian citizens will stop issuing Schengen visas.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that in the current situation one should be prepared for any scenario. Rossotrudnichestvo called the possible visa restrictions a “regrettable” step that would nullify attempts to restore relations between Russia and the EU.

On July 26, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Dmitry Belik, said that the scenario in which Russian citizens would no longer be issued Schengen visas should not be considered unrealistic.

He noted that Europe in the context of energy is now “angry, worried and experiencing difficulties in connection with the coming winter”, so any options are possible.

Also on that day, the director of the consular department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Ivan Volynkin, admitted that Russians would stop issuing Schengen visas. According to him, the agency records calls coming from Europe to stop issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens, several countries have already taken this step. According to Volynkin, Moscow is in favor of maintaining the possibility of Russians traveling to Europe and is counting on the common sense of the European Union in this matter.

On July 25, the Acting Prime Minister of Finland, Minister for EU Affairs and State Property Tytti Tuppurainen said that the country’s authorities do not plan to stop issuing visas to Russians. This issue should be resolved at the level of the EU and the Schengen countries, she said.

At the same time, some parties in Finland called for the termination of the issuance of tourist visas to Russian citizens. According to the statement, this measure must be taken in response to the special operation launched by the Russian Federation.