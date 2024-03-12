Clash between European institutions





The European Parliament is about to give the final approval to sue the Commission EU for the release of the 10.2 billion in community funds decided in December in favor ofHungary, a few hours after the European Council which gave the green light to the opening of accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova. The final decision is expected at the Conference of Group Leaders convened in Strasbourg and chaired by the President of the EP Roberta Metsola. Last night – writes the agency Handle – in a closed session, the Juri Committee (legal affairs) of the European Parliament gave a first free vote, with 16 votes in favour, one against and no abstentions.

“This is our response to von der Leyen who unblocked 10 billion for Orbán in exchange for his veto. The rule of law cannot be exchanged for agreements with Orbán!” commented the German MEP, Daniel Freund, in a tweet. If the Juri Commission's decision is confirmed, the European Chamber will then be able to refer the European Commission to the Court of Justice EU. The deadline for taking action at the Luxembourg court is March 25th.