STRASBOURG. In the next legislature, the one that will begin after the June 2024 elections, the seats in the European Parliament will increase: they will become 720, 15 more than the current ones. Their “political” distribution will certainly depend on the outcome of the citizens’ vote, but the geographical distribution has already been defined. And the ones who will benefit the most will be France, Spain and the Netherlands, who will have an increase of two MEPs each. The Italian delegation, however, will remain the same as the current one, with 76 seats.

The change is linked to the demographic trend in the member states: for Italy the cradles crisis will therefore lead to a decline in its weight within the Strasbourg assembly. On the contrary, in addition to the three countries already mentioned, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Latvia, Austria, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland will see their representation in the European Chamber increase, gaining one seat each.

Tomorrow, Wednesday 13 September, the European Parliament will give its green light to the new distribution, even if the final proposal is different from the one put forward by the same MEPs last June. The Constitutional Affairs commission had proposed an increase of only 11 seats for nine countries (two each for Spain and the Netherlands, one for the others). There was neither Belgium nor Poland on the list and above all there was no France. But then the ball passed to the European Council which, on 27 July (via written procedure) took the file forward, modifying the distribution of seats and adding two more for France, one for Belgium and one for Poland. The French delegation will therefore remain the second in terms of number of MEPs (behind Germany which elects 96), but will go from 79 to 81 seats. Further detaching Italy (stationary at 76), followed ever more closely by the Spanish delegation (which rises from 59 to 61).

“With the increase of 15 seats in the next European Parliament we ensure a fairer and more equal representation of citizens, which will reflect the demographic changes in the Member States. A necessary change to respect the Treaties” says Sandro Gozi, rapporteur of the report on the composition of the European Parliament. “The Renew Europe group – adds the MEP elected in France – also welcomes the assignment of additional seats to France, Belgium and Poland, for which we have fought since the beginning of the negotiations. However, as the European Parliament we had set a clear political priority: to reserve 28 seats for candidates elected through transnational lists. The deletion of this paragraph is a political and legal error. I would even say that it seems like a useless and short-sighted provocation.”