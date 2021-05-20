The European Union’s covid certificate will be ready for the summer, after the agreement reached this Thursday between the European Parliament and the Council (the body that represents the Twenty-seven). After four long sessions of tense, harsh discussions, and governed by the extreme urgency imposed by the imminent summer season, the last minute commitment has reached the edge of six thirty in the afternoon, after days of confrontation over the price. of PCRs and the scope of the vaccination certificate. The compromise position, of which the details are still to be known, aims for the PCR tests to have an “affordable” price, for which the European Commission will mobilize a minimum of 100 million euros; and demands (but does not oblige) member states to “refrain” from imposing additional restrictions on immunized tourists, such as new PCRs or mandatory quarantines, although without undermining the competence of capitals to enact them again, if they deem it necessary for public health reasons.

After the informal agreement on Thursday by the negotiating teams of Parliament and the Council, both institutions will still have to approve the corresponding regulation, but they have rarely reversed the already sealed commitments. The emergency procedure that the negotiation has followed seeks for the new regulation to be finally approved in June. In this way, the document with which it is intended to prove that a person has been vaccinated, has antibodies, or has tested negative in a PCR test, could finally be put into action on July 1, if the technical infrastructure, which are already in the testing phase, it is also on time. The negotiators have also managed to fix a not minor detail, a consensus name: the document will be called the EU digital covid certificate.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the European Parliament has had as an absolute priority to restore a fully operational Schengen and free movement, by far the most appreciated asset of European citizens,” the Socialist MEP said at a press conference after the agreement. Juan Fernando López Aguilar, who has led the conversations by the European Parliament as president of the Civil Liberties commission. The canary, who has described the so-called “trilogues” (informal negotiations between Parliament, the Council and the Commission) as “exhausting” and “stressful”, has been satisfied with the role of the hemicycle, by improving the initial proposal of the Executive community and the Council. In his opinion, it has been possible to overcome the “legal insecurity, discriminatory for citizens” and the EU is already facing a summer season that leaves behind “the nightmare of 2020”.

The MEPs demanded that the certificate become almost a safe-conduct, a document sufficient for EU citizens to cross European borders avoiding additional restrictions, such as quarantines or PCR tests. In this way, the European Parliament argued, travelers would be given legal certainty, and the chaos of previous months would be avoided when each member state has been imposing measures on its own. But the Council has at all times sought precisely the opposite: that the 27 governments reserve the possibility of imposing restrictions and quarantines on travelers, even those who arrive with a document proving that they have received a vaccine against covid-19, thus maintaining capitals a margin of maneuver over their borders.

Tourist arrival at Valencia airport at the end of March. Monica Torres

Finally, the tug of war has resulted in a compromise: “Without prejudice to the competence of the Member States to impose restrictions for reasons of public health,” says the text according to which this newspaper has had access, “when the Member States accept vaccination, test or recovery certificates [de la covid], refrain from imposing additional restrictions on travel […] unless they are necessary and proportionate to safeguard public health ”, and always taking into account the scientific and epidemiological criteria of the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC, for its acronym in English).

Parliament also demanded that the PCR tests be free and accessible to all citizens who are required to travel, to avoid the certificate being discriminatory between those who have had the possibility of being vaccinated or have natural antibodies and those who do not. . Otherwise, for example, a 20-year-old who has not had the covid or has not been vaccinated, not yet entering into the immunization plans, would be forced to assume the costs of several PCRs to travel, if they so required. the destination countries; a vaccinated person, on the other hand, would not have to bear any cost.

Given the tough position of the Council, which defended that public coffers are already at the limit, and that there are already formulas to reduce prices available to countries (such as the reduction of VAT), the European Parliament has been reducing its proposals, and finally both have made concessions. The pact indicates that so that the tests of detection of the infection are “affordable” for the travelers, and “in particular for the people who cross the borders daily or frequently”, like the cross-border workers, or those who cross them to visit to close relatives, the Commission undertakes to mobilize “additional funds of 100 million euros”, from the Urgent Assistance Instrument, the same with which the 3,500 million euros of vaccine contracts have been financed. These 100 million could be expanded in the future.

López Aguilar has indicated that the commitment has been to reduce “substantially” the cost of the tests, and explained that the so-called antigen tests, cheaper than PCR, may also be taken into account to issue the certificates, since “According to the Commission’s reports, its scientific reliability is increasing.” The socialist explained that they have taken one more commitment from the Council: to limit the duration of the certificate, which will be one year.