Hungarian Viktor Orbán, the EU's most fractious partner, has given in again. The Twenty-Seven gave the green light this Thursday in Brussels to launch Ukraine a financial lifeline of 50 billion euros for four years within a broader package of the multiannual financial framework. The objective is to ensure that Ukraine remains afloat and can resist Russian aggression. The ultra-conservative Orbán has lifted the veto of the package that he blocked in December. In exchange, the EU has made two small concessions to Budapest: that the aid be debated every year, but without the ability to veto it, and the option for the European Council to demand a review of that support in two years, according to the draft of conclusions debated by the leaders to whom EL PAÍS has had access. A emergency break which is purely symbolic, but which has satisfied the Hungarian.

The EU agreement comes when Ukraine faces an extremely delicate situation on the ground due to a lack of ammunition, when the war is almost two years old and Russia's large-scale attacks on cities with missiles have increased. “This [paquete] ensures firm, predictable and long-term financing for Ukraine,” said the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, on social networks. “The EU assumes leadership and responsibility in its support for Ukraine; “We know what is at stake,” he added. “A good day for Europe,” launched the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. For Ukraine, receiving aid is crucial. If not, it could be forced to leave tens of thousands of civil servants without salaries and cut social benefits to thousands of people.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has been quick to express his gratitude and satisfaction for the agreement on social networks, where he has described it as an “important decision” that “demonstrates once again the strong unity of the EU.” The president added that “continued” support will “strengthen long-term economic and financial stability in Ukraine.” “It is no less important than military assistance and the pressure of sanctions on Russia,” he stressed.

The pressure on Orbán, more alone than ever in his policy of blackmailing the EU, has been enormous. “We do not have the so-called 'fatigue over Ukraine', there is fatigue over Viktor Orbán in Brussels,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk summarized this Thursday, referring to the atmosphere of a crucial summit for the unity of the community club. Tusk arrived from Poland, a country that until the end of last year was part, with Hungary and its prime minister, of the select club of wayward populist partners of the EU.

This was seen in the pre-summit meeting, this Thursday morning, in which Michel, Von der Leyen and the leaders of France, Emmanuel Macron; Germany, Olaf Scholz, and Italy, Giorgia Meloni, have cornered Orbán, who has finally put aside the veto. There were 26 member states against one. After a month and a half of conversations with the Hungarian, an agreement has been reached to unblock the review of the multiannual financial framework, which in addition to this lifeline for Ukraine (33,000 million in loans and 17,000 in subsidies) includes new funds for the common coffers to face migratory flows, European competitiveness programs and responding to natural disasters.

Doubts in the US

The 50 billion euro European financial lifeline, proposed by the European Commission in June as one of the EU's new spending priorities, has taken on even greater importance for the invaded country as US aid falters. Washington has blocked a package of some 55 billion euros due to its internal struggles (mainly due to the reluctance of the Republicans) in a context in which the possibility of Donald Trump's return to the White House, who has criticized the formula he has used by Democrat Joe Biden to support Kiev. The EU can be left alone in its support for Ukraine, a country already a candidate for the EU, and in the face of the threat that Russia poses to the stability of Europe, a threat that is perceived more clearly by Eastern partners, such as Poland or the Baltics. Hence the seriousness of Orbán's position, who for some leaders has put the unity of the community club at risk on a key issue.

“Supporting Ukraine is very important not only for Ukraine, but for Europe,” remarked the Latvian Prime Minister, Evika Silina, upon arrival at the meeting in Brussels. Russia is “the greatest threat to European security,” insisted the high representative for Foreign Policy and Security, Josep Borrell. “We have to support Ukraine, because if not the price will be very high,” added the head of European diplomacy, who has demanded that, in addition to the 50 billion at stake, military support for kyiv be increased this Thursday.

