Politico: the EU opposed the extension of the ban on grain imports from Ukraine

Most EU countries opposed the extension of the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain. About it writes Politico, citing sources.

Four EU diplomats, whose names were not disclosed, confirmed the countries’ unwillingness to extend the relevant ban. On Wednesday, September 6, the ambassadors of 22 European countries either opposed the idea of ​​extending restrictions, or reacted skeptically to it. France and Germany reacted most negatively to the proposal.

Other sources noted that many states have recognized the problems faced by Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, and therefore called on the European Commission to find alternative measures.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine intends to file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization (WTO) if Poland extends the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain after September 15. In Ukraine, they noted that Kyiv treats Warsaw “with full respect and gratitude,” but will still be forced to file a lawsuit.