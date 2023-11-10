Several EU member countries, including Germany, opposed the allocation of €20 billion in military aid to Ukraine. The agency reported this on November 10 Reuters with reference to a diplomat.

The publication also notes that the financial assistance plan may undergo changes.

“I won’t name him yet [план] dead at this stage. But, of course, you can always improve it <...> Germany had many questions <...> and quite justifiably. We are talking about big money,” said the publication’s source.

Earlier that day, Bloomberg shared information that the EU is unlikely to fulfill its promise to provide Kyiv with 1 million shells by March 2024. It was planned that the association would transfer shells to Kyiv within a year – first from existing stocks, and then through joint purchases and increased production capacity.

On November 8, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) reported the depletion of its reserves to help Ukraine. The organization clarified that since February 2022, USAID has allocated about $2 billion for humanitarian assistance to Kyiv.

Before this, on November 3, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Washington no longer has the ability to sponsor Ukraine at the previous level. According to her, the US government has exhausted additional budgetary allocations to help Ukraine and is forced to reduce military supplies.

Western countries have strengthened their military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by the Russian leader on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.