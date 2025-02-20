The EU opens to reduce the tariffs of the US cars

Although the tension between Brussels and Washington has shot in recent weeks after the arrival of Donald Trump to the White House, in the European Union they consider that there is a certain margin for negotiation and it is the first instruction that the leaders of the 27 They gave the European Commission, which is the one that has trade powers. Commissioner Maros Sefcovic has traveled to Washington to meet with Secretary of State for Commerce, Howard Lutnick, and start the conversations.

Europe faces the new relationship with Trump

One of the first consequences of the coup on Trump’s table is that the EU has opened to reduce the tariffs it imposes on cars, which is 10% compared to 2.5% of the US. In fact, SEFCOVIC has recognized that a good part of its conversation has been about the car industry, which is in one of the most focused on Trump.

“The current situation is that we have high tariffs for personal vehicles,” Sefcovic has admitted, which has pointed, in any case, to the fact that the reduction by the EU should lead to proportional soften in the case of the trucks by the trucks by The US, which imposes a rate between 20 and 25% on those products.

“If reciprocity is sought, it must work for both,” he said in a press conference in Washington: “We are willing to consider it. We are willing to commit ourselves. ” The envoy of Ursula von der Leyen has gone a step further: “We would be willing to study how we can reduce the import rights of all industrial products, because I think this is what would benefit the companies and the citizens of both sides of both sides of both sides of the Atlantic”.

The belief of the EU is that tariffs are not beneficial to anyone, nor for consumers and companies of the United States. And it is what they have tried to convince Trump in recent weeks when talking about a “stupid commercial war”, as the Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk described.

A dispressed EU prepares for the impact of Trump’s tariffs



The commissioner has avoided entering the details of the European response and has focused the issue of “reciprocity” from a “positive perspective” rather than “talking about measures and countermeasures.” “If they hit we have to react, but let’s talk about it when this happens. Our great preference is to avoid this, ”he said is Slovak.