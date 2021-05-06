The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said this Thursday that the European Union is “ready to discuss” the proposal to temporarily lift patents on covid-19 vaccines.

“The European Union is ready to discuss any proposal aimed at tackling the crisis effectively and pragmatically”, Von der Leyen assured during a speech in which he expressly referred to the announcement on the eve of the president of the United States, Joe Biden. Until now, the EU had shown its reluctance to support this initiative.

The Joe Biden’s administration announced on Wednesday US support for a global lifting of patent protections for covid-19 vaccines. It thus seeks to accelerate the production and distribution of immunizers in the world. The WHO valued the news as a “turning point”.

Although intellectual property rights for companies are important, Washington “Supports Waiver of Those Vaccine Protections”said the trade representative of the United States, Katherine Tai, in statements collected by AFP. The United States, he added, is “actively” participating in negotiations within the World Trade Organization (WTO) to achieve such an exemption. “It is a global crisis and the extraordinary circumstances of the covid-19 pandemic require extraordinary measures,” he said.

India, South Africa and a hundred countries are demanding the temporary release of these patents to speed up their production, but some states are against it. One of them, France, advocates more for donations to the most disadvantaged nations. Powerful drug companies, for their part, are globally opposed to suspending their patents, saying it would discourage costly research.

In any case, the representative of the United States recognized that the negotiations in the WTO “It will take time given the consensual nature of the institution and the complexity of the issues at stake.” A panel of this organization had planned to make a first approach of positions among its members at the end of the month, before the General Council scheduled for June 8 and 9.