Brussels seems ready to fight on all fronts against the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which it blames for the delay in the vaccination strategy in the European Union. The European Commission on Tuesday started a second lawsuit against the Anglo-Swedish laboratory for its delay in delivering the doses of the covid vaccine. In this new case, unlike the lawsuit filed by the Community Executive at the end of April against this same company, Brussels is trying to seek financial compensation for the multinational’s non-compliance.

Until now, the Executive of Ursula von der Leyen had reiterated that through the prosecution he was only looking for the agreed injections to be delivered, but did not claim compensation. The second procedure will be settled, like the previous claim, in the Belgian courts and both cases will run in parallel. The first hearing took place this Tuesday, as confirmed by Stefan de Keersmaecker, spokesman for Health of the Commission, and the court has set the next appointment for September.

To date, the AstraZeneca laboratory has delivered only 50 million doses of its vaccines to the EU, when in the contract (which was completely leaked in February by the Italian television network RAI) the corporation estimated that in the month of May it would have sent 240 million, almost five times more. According to this calendar, for which the company agreed by contract to make its “best efforts”, the pharmaceutical company should have delivered the 300 million doses at the end of the second quarter, in June.

The anticipated purchase agreement, which was the first signed by the European Commission on behalf of the 27 member states on August 27, 2020, agreed to acquire those 300 million doses, with the option of acquiring an additional 100 million, a possibility that it has not yet been exercised. “Our priority is to guarantee the deliveries of vaccines to protect the health of the European Union,” said Stella Kyriakides, European Health Commissioner, the day the first lawsuit was presented in April, through which the Community Executive requested Belgian justice that “emergency measures” will be taken to guarantee the supply. The first hearing of this case, for which Brussels is urgently pursuing the delivery of the doses, is scheduled for May 26.

The newly opened second judicial process explores a new path in which the Commission claims damages, in addition to precautionary measures to demand the delivery of doses and access to confidential information, according to Europa Press. The case will delve into more technical and substantive issues so that the judges can establish whether or not there has been a breach of the contract. The Brussels lawyers have demanded a “provisional” compensation of one euro, while the court assesses the damages caused. It will be a long and complex procedure, which could take years, and it would not be of much use in the face of the health emergency: hence Brussels has raised the judicial attack on two fronts, according to De Keersmaecker.

This spokesperson assures that the objective continues to be to guarantee the committed supply. “The objective is not to launch some kind of punitive action or obtain funds, but to guarantee the rapid delivery of a sufficient number of doses,” he explains. To do this, it has asked the courts to force the company to make the deliveries. “To ensure that this obligation is effectively fulfilled,” he adds, “the Commission has also requested that it order the payment of penalties in the event that the doses are not delivered on time. This is a common request in this type of procedure ”.

AstraZeneca was called to be the great European vaccine, but its relationship with Brussels has been marked by disagreements and suspicions since it received the green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on January 29. According to a lawyer representing the Commission, quoted anonymously by Reuters, the EU expects the company to meet the total delivery of 300 million doses by the end of September, and demands that it reach 120 million by the end of June. AstraZeneca would have offered about 100 million in June, an extremely tight schedule: it would require it to deliver as many doses in the next month and a half as in the previous three months.