A boy with luggage at the Adolfo Suárez airport, Madrid-Barajas. A. Pérez Meca / Europa Press

In a few hours, the EU has taken two important steps to facilitate tourism. On the one hand, it has been agreed, albeit with caution, to open the external borders to visitors from third countries who have been vaccinated. On the other, the Council and Parliament finally managed to unravel the negotiation on the vaccination certificate. In both cases, it is positive news, and especially for Spain, at the gates of the summer season.

The pandemic situation is evolving very positively throughout Europe thanks to the good rate of vaccination and this allows us to approach the summer season with optimism. But, obviously, it is necessary that the opening be done with the greatest possible security guarantees.

As for third countries, the Council of the Union plans to approve today the prior agreement reached by the ambassadors of the 27 countries, but the Member States reserve the power to apply additional measures to those generally agreed. These provide for two access routes for potential visitors: having completed the vaccination schedule or coming from a country with low incidence rates. In the case of vaccination, the entry of people who have received the complete immunization schedule at least 14 days before the trip with any of the vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency or those authorized by the WHO for emergency use will be accepted. This is a very reasonable precaution, which leaves out for the moment the Sputnik vaccine and others that have not received accreditation.

More risky is the second planned route, which can be used by travelers from countries with an infection rate of less than 75 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days. Until now, less than 25 was required. The adoption of this more lax criterion will allow the number of countries from which visitors will be accepted without the requirement of vaccination to be increased to a hundred. With the current criteria there are only seven. But to counteract this increased risk, it is important that the surveillance system that has to allow the emergency brake to be activated, that is, express restrictions if a rapid growth in incidence is observed, works well. Newer variants of the virus tend to be more infective, so outbreaks are also faster.

Regarding the European vaccination certificate, it is very positive that Parliament and Council have finally overcome their discrepancies. This is a valuable tool to facilitate European tourism, given that the quota of citizens that have been vaccinated is already considerable and will be even more consistent at the beginning of the summer. The two measures are an injection of optimism for the sector linked to tourism.