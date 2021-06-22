The European Commission (EC) opened an antitrust investigation on Tuesday to determine whether Google infringed European competition rules, by promoting your own ad technology services on the internet, to the detriment of rival providers, advertisers and publishers.

In Brussels headquarters will examine in particular whether the US company is distorting competition by restricting third-party access to user data for advertising purposes, on web pages and mobile applications, reserving them for their own use, the community Executive said in a statement.

The European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, noted in a note that Google “it is present at all levels of the online advertising chain. We are concerned that Google has made it more difficult for rival ad services to perform. “

Google provides several technology services that work as intermediaries between advertisers and publishers to display advertisements on websites or mobile applications.

In Brussels, it is assessed whether Google infringed European competition rules. AP Photo

“Google collects data to use it for specific advertising purposes, sells advertising space and also acts as an online intermediary. Therefore, it is present at almost all levels of the online display advertising supply chain, “the official said.

In Vestager’s vision, online advertising services “are at the heart of how Google and businesses monetize their services“on the Internet.

Fair competition

“Fair competition is important, so much so that advertisers reach consumers and for publications to sell their space to advertisers, as a way to generate income, “he said.

“We will also examine Google’s policy on user tracking. to ensure that they are in accordance with the standard of fair competition“Vestager added.

The Community Executive recalled that in 2020 the expense to put online advertising amounted to about 20,000 million euros in the EU and that Google provides various technology services that mediate between advertisers and publishers to display this advertising on web pages and mobile applications.

Google’s response

“We will continue to engage constructively with the European Commission to answer your questions and demonstrate the benefits of our products for European businesses and users“said a Google spokesperson.

In its home country, Google already faces several antitrust cases in the United States, including one initiated by the federal government. accusing the company of operating an illegal monopoly in the online search and search advertising markets.

“Thousands of European businesses use our advertising products to reach new customers every day … They do so because they are competitive and effective,” he added.

The company generates about 80% of its revenue from advertising. In the three months ending March 31, Google’s revenue in Europe, the Middle East and Africa totaled $ 17 billion, which makes it the second most important region for the company after America.

With information from Télam.

