Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted the leaders' summit this Thursday and Friday in Brussels to be “historic.” And it already is. The European Union (EU) will begin negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova for their accession to the community bloc. The announcement was made by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, through his social networks, where he also highlighted that the leaders have approved granting candidate country status to Georgia.

In a “consensus” decision, the Twenty-Seven have managed to give a clear signal to Kiev about their adhesion to the community bloc and seek to approve, in turn, a financial package – integrated into the European budget – of 50 billion euros to support Kiev the next four years. However, this afternoon, these aspirations (which require unanimity within the European Council) seemed to collide head-on with the refusal of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who threatened to block both proposals.

Upon arrival, the Hungarian leader insisted that the bloc “is not in a position to begin negotiating” Ukraine's accession. “The preconditions are not met,” he added, referring to the European Commission report that indicates that kyiv must continue to advance in three of the seven reforms proposed to start the process.

Despite demanding additional steps in matters such as the fight against corruption, the law to limit the power of the oligarchy and a regulation to protect minorities, Brussels recommended in November opening the accession process of Ukraine. And that is also the ambition of the rest of the Member States, which yesterday criticized the attitude of Budapest, which flatly refuses to take this step; and it is only open to unblocking the macro-financial aid package for Ukraine in exchange for receiving the European funds that have been frozen due to its violations of the rule of law and violation of fundamental rights, some 30 billion euros.

The European Commission took a step in that direction on Tuesday by unlocking 10.2 billion of these funds for the implementation of a reform that guarantees judicial independence in Hungary. Upon his arrival at the leaders' meeting, the Belgian leader, Alexander De Croo, refused to enter into “a bazaar logic, where one thing is bartered for another.”

The leaders of Finland and Lithuania defended that the EU “cannot accept any blackmail” in this regard. The Finnish leader, Petteri Orpo, also highlighted that the decision on Ukraine is “a clear signal to Moscow, kyiv, Washington and Beijing.” Finally, the Twenty-Seven have managed to overcome Orbán's reluctance and reach an agreement on the matter.