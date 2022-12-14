When EU leaders host nine leaders from South East Asia, it is primarily about trade, but Russia and China are never far away. The first EU-ASEAN summit in Brussels marked the 45th anniversary of the relationship between the regional organizations and was primarily a geopolitical summit.

The two blocs are each other’s third trading partners. Furthermore, the EU is the second largest investor in ASEAN, which consists of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Vietnam, Philippines, Laos, Thailand, Brunei and Myanmar. The Myanmar junta was not welcome in Brussels. On the EU side, the French president, who is in Qatar, was missing.

The EU is increasingly focusing on the growth region where the major political and economic players compete for influence. “There is a battle of offers going on in the geopolitical arena, not just a battle of stories,” said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell. In order not to fall behind in this battle, the EU must ‘offer more’, to strengthen ties and cooperation.

So it was about practical issues as well as new trade agreements. The EU already has trade agreements with Vietnam and Singapore, hopes for more bilateral agreements and, eventually, an EU-ASEAN agreement. In addition, it was about cooperation in greening, digitization and improving the infrastructure. The EU pledged €10 billion to finance projects in Southeast Asia and signed cooperation agreements with Malaysia and Thailand.

‘For us it is an aorta’

EU leaders wanted a strong condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A number of Asean countries have kept quiet about this in UN votes. The EU underlines that Russia is not only attacking Ukraine, but is also attacking international order. In the end, the statement said only that “most” Asean members condemn the war. The Prime Minister of Cambodia, temporary chairman of Asean, strongly condemned Putin’s war. The war, Hun Sen said, shakes up the entire international order. “Violence against a sovereign state is not acceptable.”

In the final statement, both organizations support the rules for free shipping. Borrell underlined that a third of the world’s maritime trade passes through the South China Sea. “For us it is an aorta. It is very important that those routes remain open and safe,” said Borrell. In the South China Sea, China is acting increasingly assertively against neighboring countries in a series of maritime border clashes. Europe has been concerned for years about this escalation and the undermining of international rules.