The Porsche Macan with a petrol engine will get a fully electric successor next year, but the intention is to continue selling the current model alongside the new one for a while. In the EU, Porsche can now write that on its stomach – they will have to stop selling the petrol Macan here in the first half of next year. Not because emissions are too high or because the EU thinks that after ten years it has all been nice. It has to do with new rules surrounding cybersecurity.

From July 1, 2024, new rules will apply in the EU to better protect cars against hackers. Unfortunately, Porsche started developing the current Macan before the new cyber rules were known. A spokesperson for the brand tells Automotive News Europe that it would cost too much money to develop an update that would make the Macan comply with the rules.

And they will find that quite annoying in Stuttgart. The Macan was the best-selling Porsche in Europe in October 2023. Until November, 127 new Macans were registered in the Netherlands this year. For those who still want a new petrol Macan: Porsche will continue to produce the Macan with a combustion engine for markets outside the EU for another year or two. So you just have to move for a while.