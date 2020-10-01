Will the European Union finally decide on sanctions against Turkey? “Europe must finally be firm with regard to Turkey”, explains Clément Beaune, Secretary of State for European Affairs.

“There has long been a naivety, even a culpable European weakness with regard to Turkey. Why? Because we are dependent, on immigration, sometimes on energy. In the long term, we must put an end to this dependence. In the short term, we must give signals of firmness “, adds the guest of “4 Vérités” Thursday October 1st. A discussion between Europeans is to take place on the subject Thursday afternoon and evening.

Punishments, “It can be, as we have done in the past, against officials of companies drilling for hydrocarbons in Cyprus waters”, says Clément Beaune. And to add: what it takes “it is a posture of concrete, credible firmness, hence the military exercises [de cet été], hence our discussions with Turkey “.

“Turkey is not intended to join the EU. This accession process is fictitious, it is frozen, even if it still exists formally”, concludes Clément Beaune.