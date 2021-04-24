Just 500 kilometers separate Madeira from the Canary Islands, archipelagos encased in a white rectangle in the news weather reports. The pandemic has only deepened that feeling of isolation and forgetfulness on the part of the great metropolises. Although the covid-19 has not hit them so much in the health field, it has sunk their tourism sector, key for both economies (35% of GDP in the Canary Islands and 26% in Madeira). But the light is already beginning to be seen at the end of the tunnel. After the worst year in the history of world tourism, with a decline of up to one billion international arrivals, vaccination programs have triggered plans to regain the confidence of travelers and reduce restrictions on free movement. Juan Fernando López Aguilar (Socialists, Spain) and Claudia Monteiro de Aguiar (Popular, Portugal), Canarian and Madeiran, are the MEPs who are leading the initiatives to save not only the summer season on the European continent, but the sustainability of the sector itself in the medium term.

Next week, the European Parliament (EP) will vote to negotiate with member states the implementation of the Covid Passport or Digital Green Certificate. This document, digital or printed, will function as a kind of cross-border safe-conduct that guarantees safe mobility for Europeans who meet at least one of the following assumptions: they are vaccinated, have a negative PCR or have passed the disease.

“The EP has set itself an objective of contributing with all its strength to restore the free movement of the Schengen area,” says López Aguilar, rapporteur appointed to detail the regulations of the Covid Passport. However, it is not being easy: in addition to the guarantees of respect for the European data protection standard, which is the highest in the world (“we will make sure that the data is only accumulated in the health administration that issues the passport,” he assures ), the legislative process is against the clock and in the face of member states not very willing to give up their right to have the last word on border restrictions.

An arduous negotiating battle awaits the MEP. Given the mandate of an emergency procedure, López Aguilar has set the date of the June plenary session to give the final green light, in first reading, to the Covid Passport and thus be ready for this summer season. The exceptional nature of the crisis has shortened the usual terms of several months, and even years, to just one quarter. Negotiations with the Commission and the Council, or ‘trilogues’, “tend to be dog-faced, often until 3 in the morning,” he says. European legislation requires a joint position of Parliament and Council to enter into force.

Of course, with caution and far from triumphalism. Both López Aguilar and Monteiro warn that the Covid passport is just one more tool, which is far from perfect given the many questions about the vaccine and the disease itself.

“If the population does not have access to vaccines, this measure does not make much sense, it can generate inequity and possible discrimination. There is no scientific evidence that a vaccinated person is not contagious. It can also cause those who do not have access to vaccines to want to be infected soon to have a free road and be able to travel, “Itziar de Lecuona, director of the Bioethics Observatory of the University of Barcelona, ​​warns Europe, who will participate this Monday in a debate on this topic, organized by the Alternativas Foundation. «This proposal is premature. We still have to see how this affects the right to privacy and confidentiality », Add.

In addition to guaranteeing data protection, the accessibility of PCR tests is of particular concern to MEPs, regardless of political colors, due to its discriminatory nature. While in France the tests are free, the average cost of PCR in private laboratories in Spain amounts to 100 euros. Issues such as compatibility with covid passports of third countries, especially the United Kingdom, and with vaccines not yet approved by the European Medicines Agency, such as Russia’s Sputnik V.

From the tourism sector the arrival of the Covid Passport is applauded to harmonize the restrictive labyrinth between the countries of the Union. «The green digital certificate is a step in the right direction to encourage people to get vaccinated and also to reactivate EU tourism, a sector that can lead the way to recovery », assesses the communication director of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Marcelo Risi, who is optimistic about the upcoming summer season. “The first tourism to recover is the local one,” he predicts.

Plan to reinforce sustainable tourism



Europe received in 2020 70% fewer international travelers. But movement restrictions also hurt cross-border workers. «To get to Brussels from Madeira I need three different documents. We need a certificate that standardizes the process, ”asserts Monteiro de Aguiar, who also defends the creation of a European Tourism Agency.

Your proposal for a sustainable tourism in the EU collects that the pandemic has changed consumer preferences towards more ecological options that bring them closer to nature.

Some countries are looking for alternative measures: this month, the French Assembly approved a draft that will ban domestic flights that can be covered in two and a half hours by train. But this one-size-fits-all solution will not be a panacea. In addition to wanting to promote digitization and facilitate the ecological transition of restaurants, hotels and museums, Monteiro is committed to helping the most polluting sectors such as aviation to reduce their environmental impact through alternative fuels. Along these lines, Risi points out that “not flying by plane punishes those countries that depend on tourism as a means of survival, or islands that in turn have contributed the least to climate change.”