The European Union has taken a giant step towards the protection of its natural spaces. After months of very tough negotiations against the background of a bitter political battle that goes beyond the regulations themselves, the European Parliament and the Twenty-seven reached a provisional political agreement on the Nature Restoration Law on Thursday night, the first major legislation on biodiversity in the history of the Community that, despite the broad consensus on its urgency in a Europe where 81% of terrestrial and aquifer habitats are in poor condition, has been on the verge of being shipwrecked several times due to repeated attempts to the right to knock it down.

“We have reached a very important agreement that revalidates the effort of Europeans and institutions to restore, to recover what generates not only life for us, but also economic and social services, which impacts the well-being of people and the viability of most of our activities, including, of course, food security,” said the third vice president and acting Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, this Friday, after the nine-hour meeting that allowed us to agree on a final text. . The minister, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council this semester, wanted to be present in the last stretch of negotiations that, from the beginning, she has considered a priority and that she sought to close before the end of the Spanish mandate in December. although the final ratification process, at least in the European Parliament, will not foreseeably end until the beginning of 2024, already under the Belgian presidency.

Environmental organizations have welcomed, with “relief”, an agreement that allows them to be “one step closer” to European biodiversity regulations. But they have warned of the numerous legal “loopholes” and “extreme flexibility” for the States accepted in the text which, they warn, can make key regulations much less efficient for restoring fragile European biodiversity. And, notes Client Earth lawyer Ioannis Agapakis, “they have set a terrifying precedent for the European legislative process, instead of cementing the EU at the forefront of biodiversity conservation.”

This text, which ratifies the objective of restoring at least 20% of the EU’s land and maritime areas by 2030, must now be ratified by both the Council, that is, the Member States, and the European Parliament. Normally, this is an almost protocol process. But in view of the strong political charge that has accompanied the last section of this regulation, no one dares to take anything for granted. Much of the attention will be focused on the European People’s Party (EPP), which, since the beginning of the year, took a turn and ended up calling for the repeal of a law that it initially supported.

The first conservative signals do not allow us to completely lower our guard. The German Christian Democrat Christine Schneider, shadow rapporteur of the regulations for the EPP, has celebrated the modifications of a law that was born, she says, “ideologized.” However, she has warned that the EPP “will analyze the result of the negotiations” before the votes in the Environment Commission first, expected this November, and the plenary session afterwards for the final ratification of the regulations.

The conservative turnaround occurred after several electoral blows were confirmed at the beginning of the year, especially the unexpected victory in the regional elections of the Netherlands (which holds general elections at the end of the month) of a peasant formation, as well as protests and pressure from the agricultural sector and fishing Something that made the EPP, in what is considered a nod to the extreme right in the face of the various elections in several States and, above all, the European elections in June 2024, suddenly call to overturn a regulation that, Despite numerous scientific refutations, it was also accused of putting food security at risk. The retreat of the conservatives—supported by the liberals—caused tough negotiations and juggling in a European Parliament that only managed to push the law forward after several heart-stopping votes and after negotiating multiple amendments that significantly lowered it.

In fact, the great paradox of the Nature Restoration Law is that it has broken the tradition of Brussels: in this case, the position of the Twenty-seven was more ambitious than that of the MEPs, which among others included an “emergency brake ” to the law in case of food emergency and sought greater flexibility and reductions in conditions.

One of the keys to the negotiations in the so-called trilogues, between the Council, the European Parliament and the Commission to unify the positions of the countries and the MEPs in a single text, has been, according to sources familiar with the negotiations, agreeing on a final draft. that it was as ambitious as possible, but that it included enough concessions so that, above all, the most opposed MEPs would be able to give it their final approval when it reaches the plenary session for ratification.

Among the flexibilities introduced, the final text accepts that, until 2030, the restoration of the Natura 2000 network spaces will be “prioritized”, but in exchange the goal is maintained that, by that date, measures are in place to restore “ at least” 30% of the habitats covered by the new law, a percentage that will increase to 60% in 2040 and 90% by mid-century. The negotiators have also managed to “return” article 9 on the restoration of agricultural ecosystems that the European Parliament requested to eliminate, although some requirements have been made more flexible, such as that the States will only have to comply with two of the three established indicators (butterfly index grasslands, organic carbon reserves in mineral soils of croplands and proportion of agricultural area with highly diverse landscape elements). And although the so-called “emergency brake” that the EPP demanded in the interest of food security is consolidated, it is subject to some “very expensive” assumptions and a situation that is “very difficult for it to occur”, so negotiation sources They do not say they are particularly concerned about its real impact.

Despite the concessions, the negotiating parties have concluded an agreement that, according to Ribera, will guarantee in the future a “healthy Europe, with living territories and marine spaces.” “Everything substantive” has been maintained, emphasize sources familiar with the negotiations, who ask not to minimize a “monumental step” for the conservation of the environment.

“The EU will have a law to recover its ecosystems, which respects our international commitments and benefits all our citizens,” also celebrated the rapporteur of the law in the European Parliament and one of its greatest defenders, the Spanish socialist MEP César Luena. “After 70 years since the European project began, we are going to have a common nature restoration policy that is very important because it not only resolves the state of ecosystems that are degraded, but also serves to fight against the effects of climate change,” he stated in statements after the final meeting.

“We can feel proud of this historic result that imposes ambitious and feasible standards for everyone,” the president of the parliamentary Environment Commission, Pascal Canfin, also congratulated himself on social networks.

For his part, the Commissioner for the Environment, Virginijus Sinkevicius, has expressed his hope that the text negotiated since last July will be “formally supported by legislators”, so that this “flagship” of the European Green Deal is finally a law. for the Twenty-Seven.

